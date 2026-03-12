Cato Networks Initiates FedRAMP High Authorization Process to Accelerate SASE Adoption and Secure AI Transformation Across U.S. Federal Government

Cato demonstrates commitment to providing a SASE platform aligned with the stringent requirements of the U.S. federal government

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced the initiation of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) High Authorization process for the Cato SASE Platform in collaboration with Coalfire, a leading cybersecurity and compliance services company. With this strategic initiative, Cato is seeking to significantly expand its footprint in the U.S. federal government and meet the demand from federal agencies for the Cato SASE Platform.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with emphasis on security and protection of federal information, and helps accelerate the adoption of secure, cloud solutions.

FedRAMP High Authorization is the highest authorization level in the program. Achieving this level of compliance requires implementing and continuously maintaining the most stringent security protocols (more than 400+ controls based on NIST SP 800-53 High baseline), extensive documentation, rigorous third-party assessment, and ongoing monitoring at a significantly higher operational and technical maturity level.

"AI adoption across the U.S. federal government is accelerating the need for best-in-class AI security, which we believe is a critical component of a SASE platform. Additionally, it's important that the U.S. federal government embraces a modern security and networking architecture that's built for scale, resilience, and trust," said Aviram Katzenstein, chief platform officer at Cato Networks. "Our initiation of the FedRAMP High Authorization process underscores Cato's commitment to making the Cato SASE Platform available to the U.S. federal government."

"As an advisor to Cato Networks, Coalfire is supporting the company through the rigorous FedRAMP High Authorization process ensuring adherence to strict security standards," said Karen Laughton, executive vice president, advisory services at Coalfire. "By initiating this process, Cato is affirming its ability to deliver its technology to the U.S. federal government with the assurance that customer data will be protected and properly safeguarded."

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks, a leader in SASE and AI security, delivers secure, zero-trust access everywhere to thousands of customers worldwide. Built for organizations operating across all cloud and hybrid environments, the Cato SASE Platform unifies networking, security, and access, providing them as elastic, modular capabilities that organizations can easily adopt and grow over time. Cato combines the Cato Cloud, a purpose-built global network, with simplified operational experience, all delivered across a robust, AI-driven platform. With Cato, organizations modernize confidently, operate with greater resilience, and innovate faster, without added complexity or risk.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

Media Contact

Cato Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Cato Networks