Cato Networks Named a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, provider of the world's leading single-vendor SASE platform, announced today that Gartner, Inc. has recognized the company as a Challenger in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE.

"We are SASE. Four years before SASE was even defined, Cato was founded on the vision of converging networking and security into a single, global, cloud service," said Shlomo Kramer, co-founder and CEO of Cato Networks. "We have spent every moment since then building the Cato SASE Cloud, one platform that seamlessly and effortlessly connects and secures any user or location to any application, anywhere in the world, at any scale, with full resiliency. It's the fulfillment of a vision we call the 'Cato Experience.'"

This recognition comes after an incredible week for Cato. Cato saw recognition as the SASE "poster child" and "Leader" by Forrester Research in the Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Edge Solutions, Q3 2023 Report. Zero Trust Edge (ZTE) is Forrester's name for SASE. Cato also announced that it was selected by Carlsberg, the world-famous brewer, for a massive global SASE deployment spanning 200+ locations and 25,000 remote users.

"Cato is so much simpler to deploy and use than competing solutions. We started referring to them as the Apple of networking," says Tal Arad, Vice President of Global Security & Technology at Carlsberg. Carlsberg joins Häfele, Vitesco, O-I Glass, and other global multinationals to adopt Cato SASE Cloud.

Cato SASE Cloud: The SASE Platform Loved by IT Leaders

Cato has been relentless in its focus on developing a true SASE platform that enables IT to operate at the speed of business. It's that focus that has led Cato to fulfill the vision of SASE: Converging the capabilities enterprises require, packaged in a way that can be consumed by every organization, anywhere in the world, no matter their size, resources, or skill sets.

The Cato Experience is this commitment to introduce the most sophisticated security and networking capabilities demanded by enterprises but only in a way that they operate seamlessly together, at scale, under all conditions, anywhere in the world.

It's a focus acknowledged by industry leaders and appreciated by our customers. On Gartner Peer Insights™, Cato SASE Cloud has an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 for single-vendor SASE from 77 verified reviews as of 21st August 2023. Not only is that the highest rating of any single-vendor SASE platform but it's also based on 10x more reviews than any other vendor in the Single-Vendor SASE market.

"Our experience with Cato has shown that they are a 'security first' company that truly listens to their customer base and implements changes based on their feedback. We've been very impressed with the continued development of their product, the quality of their service desk, and the assistance from our account team," writes one VP of Technology Infrastructure Services.

"We've had the perfect experience with the Cato project. Product evaluation, final selection, implementation, and support have been first-class. The end result has shown an improvement in the service delivered to our end users of around 200%," writes an ICT director at a construction firm.

Cato provides the world's most robust single-vendor SASE platform, converging Cato SD-WAN and a cloud-native security service edge, Cato SSE 360, into a global cloud service. Cato SASE Cloud optimizes and secures application access for all users and locations everywhere. Using Cato, customers easily replace costly and rigid legacy MPLS with modern network architecture based on SD-WAN, secure and optimize a hybrid workforce working from anywhere, and enable seamless cloud migration. Cato enforces granular access policies, protects users against threats, and prevents sensitive data loss, all easily managed from a single pane of glass. With Cato, businesses are ready for whatever's next.

