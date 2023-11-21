Cato Networks Named SASE Leader, Again

Frost & Sullivan recognizes Cato as a growth and innovation leader in SASE.

Omdia ranks Cato a Leader in SASE with a robust PoP architecture and delivery of core networking and security services.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the leader in SASE, today announced its recognition as a Leader in both the Frost Radar™: Global SASE, 2023 by Frost & Sullivan and the Market Radar: SASE 2023 by Omdia.

"Once again, Cato Networks and our cloud-native SASE platform have been recognized by the industry for its innovation and leadership," said Shlomo Kramer, founder and CEO of Cato Networks. "These distinctions from Frost & Sullivan and Omdia echo what we consistently hear from the thousands of organizations that secure their future with Cato every day."

Frost Radar™: Global SASE, 2023 | Cato Networks

The Frost & Sullivan and Omdia honors underscore Cato Networks' consistent excellence in growth and innovation and comes after the Cato SASE Cloud was recognized by other leading research firms in 2023.

Omdia: Cato is a Leader with a Strong Alignment of Business Model to SASE

The Omdia Market Radar: SASE assesses SASE offerings from more than 30 technology vendors.

Cato Networks emerged as a distinct market leader in Omdia's analysis, leading in several categories including security (SWG, ZTA, and CASB), networking (architecture and SD-WAN), and management (identity and analytics). Omdia's assessment supports Cato's consistent and advanced capabilities, positioning it as a, "...Leader, with strong alignment of business model to SASE with a robust architecture within its PoPs and delivery of core networking and security services."

"Cato Networks showcased advanced capabilities across various SASE categories," said Fernando Montenegro, Senior Principal Analyst, Cybersecurity, of Omdia. "Their holistic approach, combined with efficient delivery and a focus on offering SASE as a true service, makes them a strong contender for organizations looking for a comprehensive SASE cloud offering."

Frost & Sullivan: Cato is Committed to Innovation and Excellence

The Frost Radar™ for SASE evaluates SASE companies based on their continuous innovation and ability to translate innovations into consistent growth. Frost & Sullivan recognizes Cato as a growth and innovation leader in SASE, placing Cato highest on the Frost Radar Innovation Index. Frost & Sullivan also cited Cato Networks as a single-vendor SASE provider that is excelling in both domains.

"Cato Networks topped the Frost Radar Innovation Index and is a leader on the Frost Radar Growth Index. The company's commitment to sustained excellence in the SASE market is evident through its purpose-built cloud-first and converged SASE platform. Cato Networks' global private backbone, extensive SASE PoPs coverage across regions, and single-pass architecture powered by the Cato Single Pass Cloud Engine (SPACE) demonstrate its innovation leadership to deliver global, converged, cloud-native networking and security services to enterprises," said Vivien Pua, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

For more information about Cato Networks' ranking, download Frost & Sullivan's Frost Radar™: Global SASE, 2023 report here.

Digital Assets

Supporting Resources

About Cato

Cato Networks is the leader in SASE, delivering enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2281929/Frost_Radar_Cato_Networks.jpg

SOURCE Cato Networks