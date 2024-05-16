Cato Networks Partners with e& Further Expanding Global SASE Platform with New UAE PoP

Fujairah will join Dubai as Cato's second UAE location, extending Cato SASE Cloud to enterprises across the region.

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks , the leader in SASE, today announces a strategic partnership with e& (etisalat and) during International Telecoms Week (ITW) in the United States, a significant move that will see the establishment of a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) within the global technology group's SmartHub data center in Fujairah. As one of the United Arab Emirates' premier carrier-neutral data facilities, e&'s SmartHub will be a pivotal platform for Cato's' enterprise customers, enabling them to tap into a world of enhanced interconnectivity and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technology.

This collaboration is set to unlock many global interconnection opportunities for Cato's customers. Enterprise customers will benefit from SmartHub's extensive ecosystem, which offers unparalleled access to interconnected communities and ensures a broad reach to international markets. The integration into e&'s SmartHub will allow Cato's customers to enjoy the advantages of reduced latency and superior connectivity performance, optimizing their global communications and data transfer efficiency.

By leveraging SmartHub data center's state-of-the-art infrastructure and strategic location, Cato reaffirms its commitment to providing businesses with cutting-edge SASE solutions that empower their growth and global presence.

"Our partnership with e& provides organizations with unparalleled connectivity and a seamless network security stack, setting a new standard in flexibility and agility. Legacy network tools and hardware fall short of meeting the needs of modern enterprise clients, leaving them vulnerable to breaches. Organizations today require the efficiency and effectiveness of a cloud-native platform, delivering a comprehensive network and security infrastructure within minutes and hours. The Cato SASE Cloud Platform offers unmatched control and visibility, allowing a seamless connection from any edge to any service. This enables rapid time to value, increased operational resilience, and reduced risk and run costs," comments Kanwar Loyal, VP for Northern Europe & MEA. "Cato is dedicated to supporting the Gulf region and recognizes the significance of collaborating with global leaders such as e& to deliver secure digital services in an ever-expanding interconnected world."

Nabil Bacoucche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, e&, said: "We are excited to share our partnership with Cato Networks, which reflects our dedication to building a connected world that nurtures growth for both businesses and individuals. Leveraging our extensive network of strategically located data centers, we provide access to a significant portion of the global population through top-notch infrastructure. We are enthusiastic about supporting Cato Networks with a competitive advantage by seamlessly linking them to international digital networks."

The robust infrastructure of SmartHub, embedded in submarine landing stations and terrestrial borders, connects the Middle East, Asia, and Europe and serves as an ICT bridge between continents. Ensuring seamless connectivity and continuity across regions, SmartHub offers a community-based ecosystem encompassing reliable caching servers and edge nodes serving internet users, hyper-scalers, content delivery networks (CDNs), video streaming and gaming platforms, and financial services providers.

Data center security plays a pivotal role in storing and managing sensitive information critical to businesses and organizations. With the rise in cyber threats and physical security concerns, SmartHub data center ensures safety and integrity and has achieved Uptime Institute TIER III, ISO/IEC 22301, and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications, validating its high standard of service delivery and ability to safeguard customers' valuable assets effectively. The new SmartHub facility in Abu Dhabi received an ESTIDAMA Pearl Rating of 4 and USGBC LEED Gold Certification for sustainable operations and adherence to strict environmental standards.

As part of its green initiatives, e& is in the process of deploying efficient and sustainable systems in SmartHub Data Centres to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2030.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks is the leader in SASE, delivering enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

About e& Carrier & Wholesale Services

As an enabler of connectivity, e& Carrier & Wholesale stands as a vital and dynamic business unit, playing a pivotal role in e& - one of the leading technology groups in the world.

With a commitment to extending its reach to all subscribers by acting as a driver for innovation and ensuring agility across all its solutions, e& Carrier & Wholesale is the largest internet, mobile and regional hub for international cable systems.

Globally acclaimed as the "Best Wholesale Provider", e& Carrier & Wholesale encompasses region's most extensive international network that links more than 160 international carriers with its international mobile network reaching 800 + destinations.

Through a whole range of strategic partnerships and a global footprint across 32 countries (across both telecom and technology businesses), and over 173 million subscribers, e& Carrier & Wholesale offers a comprehensive range of advanced solutions for mobile operators, carriers, ISPs, wholesalers, and OTTs worldwide to fulfil their ever-growing connectivity needs. This mainly includes International Voice, International Roaming, Mobility Services, Messaging Solutions, Data & Connectivity and Satellites Services.

