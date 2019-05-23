Cato Reports Decrease In 1Q Net Income And EPS

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) today reported net income of $21.3 million or $.87 per diluted share for the first quarter ended May 4, 2019, compared to net income of $23.4 million or $.94 per diluted share for the first quarter ended May 5, 2018. Net income decreased 9% and earnings per diluted share decreased 7% for the quarter. Sales for the first quarter were $228.1 million, or a decrease of 3% from sales of $236.0 million for the first quarter ended May 5, 2018. The Company's same-store sales for the quarter decreased 1% to last year.

"We are starting to see slightly more favorable sales trends and continue to believe our business has stabilized," stated John Cato, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain cautiously optimistic."

Gross margin increased 1.0% to 40.3% of sales in the quarter, primarily due to higher merchandise margins. SG&A expenses as a percent of sales increased 1.0% to 28.9% during the quarter primarily due to higher incentive compensation and closed store expense. The effective tax rate increased to 16.9% versus the prior year at 11.9% primarily due to more taxable interest income and favorable state tax adjustments in the quarter last year. The Company ended the quarter with cash and short-term investments of $214.7 million.

During the first quarter ended May 4, 2019, the Company closed 9 stores. As of May 4, 2019, the Company operated 1,302 stores in 31 states, compared to 1,351 stores in 33 states as of May 5, 2018.

The Cato Corporation is a leading specialty retailer of value-priced fashion apparel and accessories operating three concepts, "Cato," "Versona" and "It's Fashion." The Company's Cato stores offer exclusive merchandise with fashion and quality comparable to mall specialty stores at low prices every day. The Company also offers exclusive merchandise found in its Cato stores at www.catofashions.com. Versona is a unique fashion destination offering apparel and accessories including jewelry, handbags and shoes at exceptional prices every day. Select Versona merchandise can also be found at www.shopversona.com. It's Fashion offers fashion with a focus on the latest trendy styles for the entire family at low prices every day.

Statements in this press release not historical in nature including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expected or estimated operational and financial results are considered "forward-looking" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: any actual or perceived deterioration in the conditions that drive consumer confidence and spending, including, but not limited to, levels of unemployment, fuel, energy and food costs, wage rates, tax rates, home values, consumer net worth and the availability of credit; uncertainties regarding the impact of any governmental responses to the foregoing conditions; competitive factors and pricing pressures; our ability to predict and respond to rapidly changing fashion trends and consumer demands; adverse weather or similar conditions that may affect our sales or operations; inventory risks due to shifts in market demand, including the ability to liquidate excess inventory at anticipated margins; and other factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and in other reports the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC from time to time. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized. The Company is not responsible for any changes made to this press release by wire or Internet services.

















THE CATO CORPORATION













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





FOR THE PERIODS ENDED MAY 4, 2019 AND MAY 5, 2018









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





























Quarter Ended

















May 4, %

May 5, %

2019 Sales

2018 Sales















REVENUES













Retail sales $ 228,066 100.0%

$ 236,025 100.0% Other revenue (principally finance,













late fees and layaway charges)

2,285 1.0%



2,275 1.0%















Total revenues

230,351 101.0%



238,300 101.0%















GROSS MARGIN (Memo)

91,983 40.3%



93,738 39.7%















COSTS AND EXPENSES, NET













Cost of goods sold

136,083 59.7%



142,287 60.3% Selling, general and administrative

65,990 28.9%



65,959 28.0% Depreciation

3,843 1.7%



4,224 1.8% Interest and other income

(1,136) -0.5%



(754) -0.3%















Cost and expenses, net

204,780 89.8%



211,716 89.7%































Income Before Income Taxes

25,571 11.2%



26,584 11.3%















Income Tax (Benefit)/Expense

4,316 1.9%



3,173 1.3%















Net Income $ 21,255 9.3%

$ 23,411 9.9%































Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.87



$ 0.94

































Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.87



$ 0.94



THE CATO CORPORATION











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(Dollars in thousands)



























May 4,



February 2,

2019



2019

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)













ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,493



$ 24,603 Short-term investments

174,404





182,711 Restricted Cash

3,828





3,802 Accounts receivable - net

29,886





28,137 Merchandise inventories

111,215





119,585 Other current assets

4,377





11,750













Total Current Assets

360,203





370,588













Property and Equipment - net

91,204





94,304













Noncurrent Deferred Income Taxes

11,083





11,209













Other Assets

22,696





21,805













Right-of-Use Assets, net

179,811





0













TOTAL $ 664,997



$ 497,906













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current Liabilities $ 122,077



$ 141,086













Current Lease Liability

57,261





0













Noncurrent Liabilities

22,702





39,984













Lease Liability

134,453





0













Stockholders' Equity

328,504





316,836













TOTAL $ 664,997



$ 497,906

