Cato Reports Increase in 2Q Net Income and EPS

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cato Corporation (NYSE : CATO ) today reported net income of $6.5 million or $.26 per diluted share for the second quarter ended August 4, 2018, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million or a loss of $.03 per diluted share for the second quarter ended July 29, 2017. Sales for the second quarter were $206.8 million, or an increase of 1% from sales of $205.0 million for the second quarter ended July 29, 2017. The Company's same-store sales for the quarter increased 4% to last year.

"We had a solid performance in the second quarter and first half of 2018 mainly due to positive same-store sales and strong merchandise margins, as a result of much lower markdown sales versus last year," commented John Cato, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "However, again we are cautious about our second half merchandise margin improvement as markdown sales were not as significant in the second half of 2017."

For the six months ended August 4, 2018, the Company earned net income of $29.9 million, compared to net income of $21.4 million for the six months ended July 29, 2017. Earnings per diluted share were $1.20 compared to $0.82 last year. Sales for the six months ended August 4, 2018 were $442.9 million, flat compared to sales of $442.7 million for the six months ended July 29, 2017. Year-to-date same-store sales increased 1%.

Gross margin increased 610 basis points to 37.2% of sales in the quarter, primarily due to higher merchandise margins and lower buying and occupancy costs. SG&A expenses as a percent of sales increased 190 basis points to 33.3% during the quarter primarily due to higher incentive compensation. Income tax for the quarter was an expense of $1.0 million compared to a benefit of $1.2 million last year. The Company ended the quarter with cash and short-term investments of $228.6 million.

Year-to-date, the gross margin increased to 38.6% of sales from 35.2% the prior year primarily due to higher merchandise margins and lower buying and occupancy costs. The year-to-date SG&A rate was 30.4% versus 28.9% last year primarily due to higher incentive compensation and insurance costs. Income tax was an expense of $4.2 million compared to an expense of $2.6 million last year.

As of August 4, 2018, The Cato Corporation operated 1,350 stores in 33 states, compared to 1,374 stores in 33 states as of July 29, 2017.

The Cato Corporation is a leading specialty retailer of value-priced fashion apparel and accessories operating three concepts, "Cato," "Versona" and "It's Fashion." The Company's Cato stores offer exclusive merchandise with fashion and quality comparable to mall specialty stores at low prices every day. The Company also offers exclusive merchandise found in its Cato stores at www.catofashions.com. Versona is a unique fashion destination offering apparel and accessories including jewelry, handbags and shoes at exceptional prices every day. Select Versona merchandise can also be found at www.shopversona.com. It's Fashion offers fashion with a focus on the latest trendy styles for the entire family at low prices every day.

Statements in this press release not historical in nature including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expected or estimated operational and financial results are considered "forward-looking" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: any actual or perceived deterioration in the conditions that drive consumer confidence and spending, including, but not limited to, levels of unemployment, fuel, energy and food costs, wage rates, tax rates, home values, consumer net worth and the availability of credit; uncertainties regarding the impact of any governmental responses to the foregoing conditions; competitive factors and pricing pressures; our ability to predict and respond to rapidly changing fashion trends and consumer demands; adverse weather or similar conditions that may affect our sales or operations; inventory risks due to shifts in market demand, including the ability to liquidate excess inventory at anticipated margins; and other factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and in other reports the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC from time to time. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized. The Company is not responsible for any changes made to this press release by wire or Internet services.

THE CATO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) FOR THE PERIODS ENDED AUGUST 4, 2018 AND JULY 29, 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended August 4, % July 29, % August 4, % July 29, % 2018 Sales 2017 Sales 2018 Sales 2017 Sales REVENUES Retail sales $ 206,848 100.0% $ 205,026 100.0% $ 442,873 100.0% $ 442,681 100.0% Other revenue (principally finance, late fees and layaway charges) 2,069 1.0% 1,935 0.9% 4,344 1.0% 4,021 0.9% Total revenues 208,917 101.0% 206,961 100.9% 447,217 101.0% 446,702 100.9% GROSS MARGIN (Memo) 77,047 37.2% 63,768 31.1% 170,785 38.6% 155,640 35.2% COSTS AND EXPENSES, NET Cost of goods sold 129,801 62.8% 141,258 68.9% 272,088 61.4% 287,041 64.8% Selling, general and administrative 68,892 33.3% 64,280 31.4% 134,851 30.4% 128,062 28.9% Depreciation 4,152 2.0% 4,882 2.4% 8,376 1.9% 9,942 2.3% Interest and other income (1,431) -0.7% (1,329) -0.7% (2,185) -0.5% (2,272) -0.5% Cost and expenses, net 201,414 97.4% 209,091 102.0% 413,130 93.3% 422,773 95.5% Income Before Income Taxes 7,503 3.6% (2,130) -1.0% 34,087 7.7% 23,929 5.4% Income Tax (Benefit)/Expense 1,021 0.5% (1,249) -0.6% 4,195 1.0% 2,578 0.6% Net Income $ 6,482 3.1% $ (881) -0.4% $ 29,892 6.8% $ 21,351 4.8% Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.26 $ (0.03) $ 1.20 $ 0.82 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.26 $ (0.03) $ 1.20 $ 0.82

THE CATO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) August 4, February 3, 2018 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,849 $ 78,047 Short-term investments 187,050 118,836 Restricted Cash 3,750 3,722 Accounts receivable - net 34,745 28,018 Merchandise inventories 104,470 121,535 Other current assets 10,521 22,322 Total Current Assets 378,385 372,480 Property and Equipment - net 102,320 109,368 Noncurrent Deferred Income Taxes 12,594 12,570 Other Assets 21,832 21,658 TOTAL $ 515,131 $ 516,076 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities $ 138,407 $ 139,081 Noncurrent Liabilities 45,408 50,642 Stockholders' Equity 331,316 326,353 TOTAL $ 515,131 $ 516,076

SOURCE The Cato Corporation

Related Links

http://www.catocorp.com

