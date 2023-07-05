Cato SASE Cloud Identified as a "Leader" in GigaOm's Secure Service Access (SSA) Ranking

A comprehensive review of 22 cloud networking and security solutions recognizes Cato SASE Cloud as providing the most value

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, provider of the world's leading single-vendor SASE platform, announced today that it was named for the second consecutive year a "Leader" and "Outperformer" by GigaOm in the research firm's Radar Report for Secure Service Access (SSA), GigaOm's term for SASE. The report's comprehensive review evaluates the degree to which suppliers converge networking and security into a single, global cloud platform for enterprises.

Cato Networks is ranked closest to the spot in the GigaOm Radar for SSA, the place judged to be of the highest overall value. Since publishing the 2021 Radar for Service Access Solutions (GigaOm's prior term for SSA), Cato Networks has moved from being a "Challenger" to a "Leader" and an "Outperformer" due to "its innovation," according to Ivan McPhee, Senior Research Analyst at GigaOm.

Cato Networks improved in the three deployment models from a year ago: multi-cloud, edge cloud, and hybrid cloud. In emerging technologies, Cato upgraded its ranking in the edge and open platforms and vendor support. Cato also elevated its ranking for digital experience monitoring and management in the key criteria category. Finally, Cato improved its security capabilities rating for XDR from a year ago.

"To connect and secure the enterprise with operational simplicity and efficiency, a converged, cloud-native SASE platform is paramount," said Eyal Webber-Zvik, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Alliances at Cato Networks. "GigaOm's thorough research underscores this architectural prerequisite, and we are honored to be named THE Leader and Outperformer in their SSA Radar report."

Cato Networks Scores Exceptional Across All Evaluation Metrics

The GigaOm Radar report found Cato SASE Cloud to be one of the few SSA platforms capable of addressing the networking and security needs of large enterprises, MSPs, NSPs, and SMBs. Cato SASE Cloud was also the only "Leader" ranked "Exceptional" across all Evaluation Metrics:

Flexibility

Interoperability

Performance

Redundancy

Visibility, Monitoring, and Auditing

Vendor Support

Pricing and TCO

Vision and Roadmap

GigaOm also cited Cato Networks for a near-perfect score in nine core networking and network-based security capabilities comprising SSA solutions: CASB, DNS Security, SWG, SD-WAN, ZTNA, NDR, XDR, FWaaS, and SSAaaS.

What GigaOm Says About Cato

"Founded in 2015, Cato Networks was one of the first vendors to launch a global cloud-native service converging SD-WAN and security as a service," according to the GigaOm Radar report.

"Developed in-house from the ground up, Cato SASE Cloud connects all enterprise network resources—including branch locations, cloud, physical data centers, and the hybrid workforce—within a secure, cloud-native service. Delivering low latency and predictable performance via a global private backbone, Cato SASE Cloud optimizes on-premises and cloud connectivity, enabling secure remote access via client and clientless options," says McPhee. "In addition, Cato SASE Cloud's single-pass, cloud-native security engine enforces granular corporate access policies across all on-premises and cloud-based applications, protecting users again security breaches and threats."

For more information about Cato Networks' ranking in comparison to the other 22 SSA platforms and analysis of the Cato SASE Cloud platform, download the GigaOm SSA report here.

About Cato Networks

Cato provides the world's most robust single-vendor SASE platform, converging Cato SD-WAN and a cloud-native security service edge, Cato SSE 360, into a global cloud service. Cato SASE Cloud optimizes and secures application access for all users and locations everywhere. Using Cato, customers easily replace costly and rigid legacy MPLS with modern network architecture based on SD-WAN, secure and optimize a hybrid workforce working from anywhere, and enable seamless cloud migration. Cato enforces granular access policies, protects users against threats, and prevents sensitive data loss, all easily managed from a single pane of glass. With Cato, businesses are ready for whatever's next.

