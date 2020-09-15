CATO SMS Acquires Array Biostatistics

CARY, N.C., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CATO SMS announced today that it has acquired Wilmington, NC-based Array Biostatistics (Array) to expand its offering of specialized clinical research solutions. The company plans to invest in growing Array and its highly regarded biostatistical capabilities.

Both Array and CATO SMS offer highly specialized services that expedite and support drug development for small and emerging biopharmaceutical companies. By acquiring Array, CATO SMS adds expertise and scale to its full-service biostatistical consulting, analysis and programming capabilities. CATO SMS will focus on growing these capabilities and its team of senior biostaticians and statistical programmers, as it continues to expand its product development consulting and clinical trial operations. Sandy Ferber, chief executive officer of Array, will continue to lead Array and will spearhead CATO SMS' overall biometrics offering.

"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to grow our biostatistical offering in partnership with CATO SMS. Together, we share core values centered around high quality and a commitment to providing our clients with expert and highly personalized service. We have already identified a number of areas where, as a result of our combination, we will be able to provide our clients with enhanced capabilities in the future," said Ms. Ferber.

Mark A. Goldberg, M.D., executive chairman, CATO SMS, added, "We are excited to welcome Array's impressive team to CATO SMS. They are differentiated by their consultative approach, wealth of industry experience and commitment to client satisfaction. The Array acquisition furthers our goal of providing our clients with a comprehensive portfolio of specialized solutions to best support development in complex therapeutic areas including oncology, rare and orphan indications, and cell and gene therapy, among others."

CATO SMS' acquisition of Array marks another advancement in the company's strategic expansion. The company was formed in 2019 when Cato Research merged with SMS-oncology. Working together with healthcare investors, Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, CATO SMS has extended its global footprint, deepened its oncology and regulatory expertise, and bolstered its suite of solutions. With offices across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, CATO SMS conducts trials in more than 20 countries. To date, the company has contributed to the successful development of more than 50 marketed products.

CATO SMS is a provider of specialized clinical research solutions that was formed in 2019 when Cato Research merged with SMS-oncology. With more than 30 years of experience focusing on the needs of small and emerging biopharmaceutical companies, CATO SMS effectively designs and executes studies ⁠— from strategy to approval ⁠— in complex indications and modalities across a variety of therapeutic areas with a proven center of excellence in oncology. CATO SMS' regulatory, therapeutic and operational expertise enables the company to meet goals and exceed expectations. Visit CATO-SMS.com for more information.

