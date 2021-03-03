CATO SMS Announces Consulting Leadership Appointment

Ms. DeVos brings to CATO SMS more than 35 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical and health care industries with particular expertise in biotech product development. In her most recent position, Ms. DeVos was the global head of Parexel's regulatory and compliance team, where she played an instrumental role in establishing and leading a team of health authority experts responsible for developing and launching new therapies. Prior to a successful 13-year career at Parexel, Ms. DeVos held key positions in regulatory and clinical operations for biotech companies in the areas of oncology, sepsis and several orphan indications.

"We are excited to welcome another accomplished industry executive to our organization," said Mark A. Goldberg, M.D., executive chairman, CATO SMS. "Leslie's extensive regulatory knowledge and leadership experience will help provide our customers with outstanding services and support to achieve their goals of bringing important new therapies to market."

Ms. DeVos began her career as an oncology clinical specialist and critical care nurse. She holds a bachelor of science degree in nursing from The Catholic University of America and a master's degree in nursing from the University of Maryland.

Ms. DeVos is the newest addition to CATO SMS' senior leadership team. The company was formed in 2019 when Cato Research merged with SMS-oncology. Working together with health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, CATO SMS has extended its global footprint, deepened its oncology and regulatory expertise, and bolstered its suite of solutions. With offices across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, CATO SMS conducts trials in more than 20 countries.

About CATO SMS

CATO SMS is a provider of specialized regulatory and clinical research solutions formed by the merger of Cato Research and SMS-oncology in 2019. With more than 30 years of experience focusing on the needs of small and emerging biopharmaceutical companies, CATO SMS effectively designs and executes studies – from strategy to approval – in complex indications and modalities across a variety of therapeutic areas, with a proven center of excellence in oncology. CATO SMS recently acquired Array Biostatistics to expand its offering with highly regarded biostatistical capabilities. The company's regulatory, therapeutic, and operational expertise enables CATO SMS to meet goals and exceed expectations. Visit www.CATO-SMS.com for more information.

