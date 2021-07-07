CATO SMS Appoints President Of Clinical Trial Operations

Mr. Millham brings to CATO SMS more than 20 years of leadership experience across global pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research organizations (CROs). He has spearheaded scientific teams, clinical development programs and operations worldwide to drive the success of cancer therapeutics throughout his career. Highlights of Mr. Millham's accomplishments include:

during a 17-year career at Pfizer, leading and contributing to the development of compounds against multiple indications of cancer, including lung, breast, colorectal and ovarian;

overseeing drug development activities and launching a pivotal phase 3 clinical trial in metastatic breast cancer while advancing the company's growth as COO of Odonate Therapeutics;

leading the Oncology Center of Excellence, as well as clinical trial management initiatives for a variety of biotech and pharmaceutical clients as senior vice president at Syneos Health;

in his most recent position as vice president of strategic alliances for Caris Life Sciences, growing and developing the organization's Precision Oncology Alliance network.

"Robert is an outstanding addition to our leadership team. His experience working across pharma, biotech and CROs gives him a unique perspective into all aspects of our industry," said Mark A. Goldberg, M.D., executive chairman, CATO SMS. "Robert's deep expertise in leading drug development, particularly in the therapeutic area of oncology, will strengthen and enhance our capabilities in efficiently executing and supporting clinical trials on behalf of our biopharmaceutical clients."

Mr. Millham has authored and co-authored multiple peer-reviewed articles, abstracts and presentations over the past 20 years. He earned a master's degree in pharmaceutical medicine from Hibernia College in Dublin, Ireland, as well as a master's degree in microbiology from the University of New Hampshire. He holds a bachelor's degree in biology from Middlebury College.

About CATO SMS

CATO SMS is a provider of specialized clinical research solutions including regulatory consulting, clinical pharmacology, clinical trial operations and biometrics. With more than 30 years of experience focusing on the needs of small and emerging biopharmaceutical companies, CATO SMS effectively designs and executes studies — from strategy to approval ⁠— in complex indications and modalities across a variety of therapeutic areas with a proven center of excellence in oncology. CATO SMS' regulatory, therapeutic and operational expertise enables the company to meet goals and exceed expectations. Visit CATO-SMS.com for more information.

