Caton Technology and Whale TV Partner to Launch the World's First Real-Time CDN Based on Media over QUIC (MoQ)

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caton Technology, a leader in AI-driven IP network optimization, today announced a strategic collaboration with Whale TV to launch the world's first real-time Content Delivery Network (CDN) built on Media over QUIC (MoQ). The key benefit of a real-time CDN media delivery is cutting back to sub-second latency, where traditional CDN media delivery can suffer from up to 30 seconds of latency. The two companies will jointly demonstrate the breakthrough technology at CES 2026, showcasing a new era of ultra-low-latency, scalable, and intelligent media delivery.

Media over QUIC (MoQ) is emerging as a foundational technology for real-time CDNs. Built on QUIC and a decentralized relay network with a publish–subscribe media flow model, MoQ enables ultra-low latency, massive scalability, and true interactivity—capabilities that are inherently superior to traditional CDN architectures. Caton Media XStream is an enhanced MoQ-based CDN solution that leverages AI-driven Smart MoQ Relay Management to deliver a self-healing, observable, and measurable platform with ultra-high reliability.

As part of the collaboration, Whale TV has integrated Caton Media XStream into its TV OS. By combining Whale TV's global smart TV ecosystem with Caton's enhanced MoQ platform the two companies make a significant step forward for live streaming, cloud gaming and interactive media.

"This collaboration with Whale TV marks a major milestone for real-time media delivery," said Chandler Wang, SVP of Technology at Caton Technology. "By integrating Caton Media XStream into Whale TV's platform, we are delivering the industry's first truly real-time CDN powered by Media over QUIC and enhanced by AI-driven relay management."

"Whale TV is at the forefront of innovation, and we are excited to work with partners like Caton to enhance the TV experience of millions of consumers," said Raymond Chung, CTO at Whale TV.

At CES 2026, Caton and Whale TV will demonstrate the MoQ real-time CDN, highlighting measurable improvements in latency, stability, and scalability for real-time media applications.

###

About Caton Technology

Caton Technology is a global leader in AI-driven IP network optimization and real-time media delivery solutions. Its flagship Media XStream platform is an enhanced MoQ solution that enables ultra-low-latency, high-quality streaming with global scalability through AI-driven network intelligence and advanced transport technologies.

About Whale TV

Whale TV is an independent TV operating system that makes TVs smart and simple to use. Since its inception in 2011, the company has worked with more than 400 TV brands and enables over 44M monthly active TVs around the world to help consumers discover, find and watch their favorite entertainment. With its easy-to-use TV OS, the company connects consumers, TV brands, content providers and advertisers. Whale TV is headquartered in Singapore and has teams collaborating across the globe to make TV better for everyone.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ran Too Ker Wei

Head of Marketing

Caton Technology

[email protected]

SOURCE Caton Technology Asia Pte Ltd