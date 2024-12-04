Catona Climate Secures 250,000 High-Quality Nature-Based Credits from Indigo Ag's Carbon Program Through New Strategic Partnership

Highly-rated regenerative agriculture project selected by Catona for climate impact as well as significant environmental and social benefits.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sustainable agricultural solutions company Indigo Ag has agreed to provide global climate finance company Catona Climate exclusive access to 250,000 credits from a highly-rated US-based regenerative agriculture soil carbon project.

In what amounts to the largest reservation of credits from Indigo Ag's carbon program by a single partner, the agreement will give Catona Climate customers access to credits generated by US farmers who adopt regenerative agricultural practices — such as planting cover crops, diversifying crop rotation, and reducing tillage — that abate emissions and sequester carbon in the soil. With over 7 million acres of row crops enrolled and nearly 300,000 credits issued to date by the Climate Action Reserve, it represents the largest broad-acre regenerative agriculture soil organic carbon project in the United States.

"We're delighted that Catona Climate, known for their high-quality nature-based carbon credit portfolio, has chosen to work with us as we gear up to deliver our largest ever carbon crop," said Indigo Ag CEO Dean Banks. "This deal not only represents a strong vote of confidence in our thriving program but also in soil carbon as an asset class. It reflects the increasing maturity of the market and will generate further confidence in the long-term durability of soil carbon projects, which is great news for the farmers and agribusinesses benefiting from this promising new revenue stream."

Banks added, "Catona Climate will be a key partner for us in meeting the multi-year ambitions of buyers and ensuring that farmers are properly rewarded for their efforts to improve soil health. In turn, this will contribute to the sustainability of their farms as well as helping to mitigate the threat posed by a changing climate."

Indigo Ag, a leader among US carbon project developers that has repeatedly generated registry-issued nature-based agricultural soil carbon credits at scale, is helping to create a new market segment offering unprecedented opportunities for farmers and businesses to access the value of nature-based carbon credits.

Indigo Ag's scale and innovative, high-integrity approach drew the attention of Catona Climate, which has consistently maintained a focus on sourcing, financing, and helping develop the highest-quality credits from nature-based climate solutions. Additionally, the project received a BBB rating from BeZero (putting it in the top 20% of all projects rated for quality on the platform) which is an additional point of validation for many buyers.

"When major corporate buyers come to us looking for long-term climate solutions, we pride ourselves on offering a portfolio of credits representative of the highest levels of quality and integrity in the market," said Catona Climate CEO Tate Mill. "Generated from projects that not only deliver real and measurable climate impact through carbon sequestration, but also have positive impacts on local environments and communities."

Noting a host of ecosystem benefits — such as improved soil health and water quality, higher crop productivity and yield, resilience to extreme weather events, and improved habitat and species diversity — as well as 75% of revenue from carbon sales going directly to participating farmers to support long-term financial sustainability, Mill added: "Utilizing one of the world's most effective carbon sinks, combined with delivering meaningful benefits to current and future generations for farmers, make this a project we're very proud to support."

About Catona Climate

Catona Climate is a climate finance company that delivers high-quality carbon solutions to businesses everywhere, helping transform climate pledges into measurable action through rigorously vetted high-impact nature-based carbon projects around the world. Guided by an unwavering commitment to the planet, Catona Climate exists to combat the climate crisis by driving capital to nature and enabling a fair and equitable transition to a net-zero future. Catona Climate is a member of the Business Alliance to Scale Climate Solutions, IETA, and other critical industry groups dedicated to accelerating climate action. For more information, visit Catona.com .

About Indigo Ag

Indigo Ag is the innovative leader and trusted partner in sustainable agriculture and biological solutions. Powered by science and technology, Indigo helps farmers and agribusinesses optimize today's yields and profitability, while nourishing the soil for better tomorrows. The company's biotrinsic® natural microbial solutions help farmers maximize crop performance by empowering plants to combat environmental and biological stresses and improve nutrient access. Indigo's Sustainability solutions include its carbon and sustainable crop programs that enable farmers to choose how to best profit from their sustainable practices while promoting practices that help land keep its value for future generations. Indigo is the largest and fastest growing issuer of nature-based, registry issued agricultural soil carbon credits in the world, offering both high quality agricultural carbon credits and scope 3 emissions reductions at scale to help corporations reach their sustainability goals. The company's state-of-the-art digital software facilitates greater efficiency, accuracy and profitability for crop transactions. Established in 2013 and operating in 15 countries around the world, Indigo Ag turns on-the-farm sustainable practice into value for farmers, agribusinesses, and corporations, creating a world with thriving farmers and environmentally prosperous companies.

