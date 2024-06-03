Catona Climate to Offer High-Quality Carbon Credits through Integration with GreenLight Solution by Deloitte

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Catona Climate and Deloitte announced a strategic agreement that enables Deloitte's US clients to seamlessly access Catona's portfolio of high-impact carbon projects. Organizations will be able to secure Catona-sourced carbon credits via GreenLight , Deloitte's carbon performance management solution. This will allow organizations to match high-quality credits with their decarbonization plans and visualize future sustainable impact. Deloitte's GreenLight Solution is designed to guide large-scale companies in creating effective strategies and operations for reducing their carbon footprint.

Supplying carbon credits to organizations

Through this collaboration, Catona's credits will be integrated into Deloitte's suite of best-in-class climate solutions, starting with GreenLight Solution by Deloitte, which was announced last year .

Built upon Deloitte's sustainability and technology specialization, GreenLight Solution by Deloitte empowers organizations to take action at every stage of their decarbonization journey — understanding their greenhouse gas footprint, developing their net-zero strategy and roadmap, prioritizing decarbonization initiatives, and mitigating unavoidable emissions via high-integrity carbon credits from Catona's portfolio. Through offerings like this, Deloitte and Catona are embedding climate action into Deloitte's suite of solutions in a way that scales carbon removal and planet impact beyond traditional one-to-one carbon offtake arrangements.

"This is the climate decade and organizations that understand climate risks are ready to take action. Our collaboration is all about enabling Deloitte clients that are already focused on reducing their footprint to access a diverse portfolio of high-quality carbon projects," said Rob Lee, Chief Carbon Officer, Catona Climate. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Deloitte to support more organizations on their path to net zero."

Helping organizations to reach net-zero goals

Organizations sourcing carbon credits are experiencing a highly fragmented and opaque marketplace. Transparency into underlying carbon projects and confidence in credit quality are critical for organizations that are using carbon markets as a fundamental tool to achieve net zero. Recent research by the International Institute of Finance estimates that voluntary carbon markets need to grow by more than 15-fold by 2030 in order to support the investment required to deliver the 1.5-degree Celsius pathway as laid out by the Paris Agreement.

"Our clients are looking for high-integrity carbon solutions with transparency and real impact — through this collaboration with Catona Climate, we can deliver on that. We value Catona's dedication to diligence and rigor when sourcing, vetting, and monitoring projects, as well as their deep relationships and thoughtful engagement with project developers," said John Mennel, Managing Director and Data and Assets, Sustainability, Climate and Equity Leader at Deloitte Consulting LLP. "This effort underscores Deloitte's commitment to supporting our clients as they embark on complex, transformational decarbonization journeys."

About Catona Climate

Catona Climate is a climate finance company that delivers high-quality carbon solutions to businesses everywhere, helping transform climate pledges into measurable action through rigorously vetted high-impact nature-based carbon projects around the world. Guided by an unwavering commitment to the planet, Catona Climate exists to combat the climate crisis by driving capital to nature and enabling a fair and equitable transition to a net-zero future. Catona Climate is a member of the Business Alliance to Scale Climate Solutions, Project Drawdown, IETA and other critical industry groups dedicated to accelerating climate action. For more information, visit Catona.com .

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

Media Contacts

Catona Climate

[email protected]

SOURCE Catona Climate