CatProxies Launches Global Residential Proxy Network With 10M IPs

TARGOVISTE, Romania, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CatProxies today announced the launch of its new Residential Proxies network, a global residential IP pool designed to provide businesses, developers, and data teams with scalable, location–targeted connectivity across 195 countries. The new network became available on January 27, 2026, and is accessible immediately through the company's website.

Dashboard showing country and ISP targeting options in the CatProxies Residential network.

The newly released residential proxy network includes more than 10 million real residential IP addresses refreshed daily, enabling users to access geographically distributed connections with high availability. The system supports both HTTP and SOCKS5 protocols and offers advanced targeting options, including country, state, and ISP/ASN selection. Users can also choose between rotating and static sessions as well as gateway server selection depending on their operational needs.

Plans for the Residential Proxies service start at $2.50 per GB, with volume pricing available that reduces costs to as low as $1 per GB for higher–tier packages. The pricing structure is designed to scale alongside customer demand, allowing organizations to increase usage without needing to change infrastructure or providers.

A company spokesperson stated, "This launch represents a major expansion of our proxy infrastructure. We focused on building a network that prioritizes reliability, targeting precision, and flexible session control so users can adapt connectivity to their specific workflows."

Residential proxy networks are commonly used for tasks such as data collection, localized testing, automation workflows, and market research. By offering broad geographic coverage and granular targeting filters, CatProxies' new network aims to support both small–scale users and enterprise–level operations requiring consistent access to distributed IP resources.

The release also marks a strategic expansion of CatProxies' product line following the retirement of its previous residential pool, replacing it with a newly rebuilt infrastructure designed to deliver improved availability and broader global coverage.

Users can access the Residential Proxies service and view plan options by visiting the company website at https://catproxies.com/ .

About CatProxies

CatProxies is an online proxy service provider offering network solutions designed for businesses, developers, and data professionals worldwide. The company focuses on scalable proxy infrastructure, flexible configuration options, and global IP coverage. CatProxies also supports animal welfare initiatives through regular donations to cat shelters.

