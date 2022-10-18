CATRICE Cosmetics Announces Price Decrease on Best-Selling Products to Benefit Loyal Consumers

The Brand's DTC-focused approach has created opportunities to lower prices on new and existing SKUs

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CATRICE Cosmetics, the brand known for its dedication to offering ultra-affordable, high-quality makeup products, is pleased to announce they are lowering prices of their best-selling products effective this month, which includes the iconic HD Foundation and True Skin Foundation. A wide array of their upcoming 2023 product launches will also enter the market at lower prices than ever seen before, expanding accessibility to both new and loyal consumers.

This monumental move comes at a time where many other consumer-packaged goods brands have been driven to put forth increases due to record-breaking inflation rates and supply chain issues. CATRICE hopes this small break will help alleviate the pressure of growing daily expenses that plague the public, as well as give them the opportunity to access quality products at a historically low price.

The ability for the shift was made possible thanks to CATRICE's successful new digital, direct-to-consumer approach, which they adopted at the start of 2022. Here, a substantial portion of their business was directed towards Amazon sales, which gave the company the capability to re-strategize their launch timelines and pricing structure.

"When we shifted to a DTC-approach at the start of the year, we were hopeful, but are thrilled to share its success has been exceeding our initial expectations," said Jill Krakowski, Chief Marketing Officer of Cosnova Inc. She continued, "With that success, we realized the ability to decrease the price of our product offerings moving forward – something we know the consumer deserves right now, given all the news of expenses soaring in (seemingly) all other aspects of life. We hope this helps our loyalists see our devotion to offering quality products at the best possible deal on the market."

The price decrease coincides with a celebratory time for the brand, as CATRICE has recently announced updated formulas to their hero products, beginning with their claim-to-fame product, the HD Foundation. Now with even more to celebrate, the hero HD Foundation and best-selling True Skin Foundation, both originally $11 will now retail for $10. Moreover, their upcoming lip launches (typically retailing at $6) will hit the market at just $5 upon launch.

For more updates, please visit CatriceCosmetics.com or visit their North America Instagram, @catrice.us.

About CATRICE Cosmetics:

CATRICE Cosmetics, the cult favorite German-Beauty brand, is an innovative and luxury-inspired makeup line with an affordable price tag, and clean products you can feel good about. On average all products retail for less than $13, with an average price point of only $7.50. CATRICE Cosmetics is best known for its game-changing complexion products, making 'face their forte'. Professional makeup artists and influencers alike have been raving about CATRICE's WOW factor formulas – many claiming that they rival the formulations of high end, prestige brands. With cult favorites like the CATRICE HD Liquid Coverage Foundation and True Skin Concealer, the word on the street is "I can't believe this is drug store makeup." The affordability and accessibility of CATRICE Cosmetics empowers women to create their own version of beauty, both IRL and on URL. No. Filter. Required.

About Cosnova Beauty

cosnova Beauty with headquarters in Sulzbach, Germany is a family-owned company founded by Christina Oster-Daum and Javier González in 2002. At the end of the fiscal year 2021, cosnova Beauty had around 650 employees around the world. Meanwhile, its cosmetic brands essence and CATRICE are sold in over 80 countries in Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania and Africa. The company's customers include drugstores, food retailers, department stores, perfumeries and fashion chains as well as various online trade partners. In addition, essence and CATRICE are also each represented with their own online stores.

