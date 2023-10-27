CAT'S PRIDE® INTRODUCES REVOLUTIONARY ANTIBACTERIAL LITTER

The First and Only Litter to Kill 99.9% of Odor-Causing Bacteria

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Cat Day, Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), a leading manufacturer of quality cat litter and the inventor of lightweight litter, is giving cats the clean litter box they deserve. The company is proud to unveil their newest innovation – Cat's Pride Antibacterial Clumping Litter. The litter is the first and only antibacterial litter in the U.S. that kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria making for a clean litter box and a more sanitary home.

Consumer testing has shown that having antibacterial properties in litter is highly beneficial to cat parents since bacteria in the litter box can easily cause malodors and can be tracked throughout the home. To address this problem, scientists, specialists, and microbiologists spent time researching and collaborating to develop Cat's Pride Antibacterial Clumping Litter. The finished product is a one-of-a-kind litter formulated using a special clay plus a natural odor-fighting antibacterial ingredient. This unique antibacterial litter eliminates odor-causing bacteria in the litter box before it can spread throughout the home. Additionally, by targeting the direct source of the odor, the litter delivers long-lasting odor control resulting in a more sanitary home that both you and your cat can be proud of. Not only is it good for your home, it's also good for animal shelters across the country. Through Cat's Pride's Litter for Good® program, every jug sold donates a pound of litter to animal shelters in need.

"We are thrilled to share the new Cat's Pride Antibacterial Clumping Litter with our consumers," said Lisa Mak, Vice President of Marketing at Oil-Dri Corporation of America. "At Cat's Pride, our consumer is always top of mind, and we work hard to create products that improve the lives of both cats and their owners. Knowing how concerned consumers are about bacteria in the home, we are excited to provide an innovative and effective option that is beneficial for cats and provides peace of mind for cat parents."

This National Cat Day, treat your furry friend to a litter they'll love and the entire family will appreciate. Cat's Pride Antibacterial Clumping Litter is available at a variety of retailers including Walmart. To learn more, please visit Cat's Pride's website.

About Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, the maker of Cat's Pride litter, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, please visit oildri.com.

