Cattle Baron Restaurants Prepares to Celebrate 50 Years of Flavor, Family, and Community

Southwest-based restaurant family marks five decades of legendary flavor and hometown hospitality

ROSWELL, N.M., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1976, a young restaurateur named Jeff Wilson opened the first Cattle Baron Steakhouse in Portales, New Mexico, with a simple goal: to serve great food and treat people right. Fifty years later, that same spirit still defines the Cattle Baron Restaurants family — which now includes Cattle Baron Steakhouse, Farley's Food, Fun & Pub, and Pasta Café — as it prepares to celebrate five decades of legendary flavor, family, and community.

The company's milestone year pays tribute to its founder, Jeff Wilson, and to the family and leadership team who have continued his vision — including his siblings, Clay Wilson and the late Melanie Steele, whose leadership and determination were instrumental in guiding the company through both growth and challenge.

"This anniversary represents a family legacy — not just ours, but the thousands of people who've been part of the Cattle Baron story," said Clay Wilson, CEO and President of Cattle Baron Restaurants. "Jeff built something special, and Melanie's leadership and heart kept that legacy alive and thriving through some of our toughest years. As a family and as a company, we're proud to carry that tradition forward together."

As the company begins a year-long celebration throughout 2026, guests can expect community partnerships, local events, and special promotions honoring five decades of great meals and great people.

"Melanie believed in this company with everything she had," said Bryan Steele, COO of Cattle Baron Restaurants and Melanie's husband. "She led with compassion, strength, and an unshakable belief in the people who make Cattle Baron what it is. This celebration is about honoring that spirit — the idea that good food and good people can build something that lasts."

The 50th Anniversary campaign officially launches in early 2026 and will feature a '50 Years of Giving Back' community initiative, guest events, and stories highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to quality, hospitality, and hometown pride.

About Cattle Baron Restaurants

Founded in 1976 by Jeff Wilson in Portales, New Mexico, Cattle Baron Restaurants is a family of restaurants dedicated to exceptional food, friendly service, and community spirit. The group includes the iconic Cattle Baron Steakhouse, known for hand-cut steaks, made-from-scratch soups, and its legendary salad bar; Farley's Food, Fun & Pub, a casual neighborhood favorite; and Pasta Café, offering Italian comfort classics. With locations across New Mexico and Texas, Cattle Baron Restaurants continues to honor its family legacy while serving generations of guests with the same flavor and hospitality that started it all.

