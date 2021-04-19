Cattle Dog Digital Capitalizes on FinancialForce PSA to Increase Productivity and Fuel Rapid Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce , the leading customer-centric ERP and #1 professional services automation ( PSA )* business suite, today announced one of its premier partners, Cattle Dog Digital , has dramatically improved its operations and scaled its business by using the same solution it implements for many of its clients: FinancialForce PSA.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Cattle Dog Digital delivers ERP, financial, revenue, and marketing operations technology solutions through seasoned practice teams. The firm was also recently named "Partner of the Year'' for the APAC region at this year's FinancialForce Partner Summit after doubling the size of its practice in 2020.

As a fast-growing boutique consulting practice, Cattle Dog Digital needed a PSA system that could support the company's rapid growth while driving consistency across all its business processes. Before implementing FinancialForce PSA, the company relied on unconnected and siloed systems to manage its consulting practice, including Google Sheets and tools such as Jira, Trello, and Asana.

"We are dedicated to providing the best digital transformation services and producing revolutionary results for our clients, and we wanted to apply that focus to our own business," said Matt Campo, Director of Operations, Cattle Dog Digital. "We needed to drive efficiency as we scaled, so getting everything in one system was important. As a FinancialForce partner, we understood the value FinancialForce brings to our clients, so it was the obvious choice for our business too."

Since adopting FinancialForce PSA, Cattle Dog Digital has experienced tremendous time savings and productivity improvements. Project reporting has transformed from a manual process taking up to five hours of offline spreadsheet analysis to a quick pull of relevant info straight from FinancialForce PSA; this gives Cattle Dog's accounting team more time to focus on the strategic side of the business.

Forecasting was another big challenge for Cattle Dog Digital. Achieving its goal of 80% utilization rate was sometimes at risk due to limited visibility into project teams. Implementing FinancialForce PSA resolved these issues by enabling the company to get the right people on the right projects at the right time. Having one source of truth, as well as a forward-looking view of the business, helped ensure the company was as prepared as possible for future projects and staffing.

The digital transformation set in place by FinancialForce PSA impacted the entire business from time cards to invoicing. Financial processes that typically took 15 days to settle are now down to two or three days. Cattle Dog's improvements have led to an increase in repeat projects as well, with 85% of clients being repeat customers.

"Cattle Dog Digital has been a fantastic partner in bringing our solutions to businesses across APAC and it's great to see the company make FinancialForce PSA part of its own digital transformation," said Simon Peterson, Managing Director, APAC at FinancialForce. "By running its business with FinancialForce on the Salesforce platform, Cattle Dog Digital can tap into the strategic insights and operational improvements it needs to keep customers happy and rapidly grow the business."

Cattle Dog Digital provides full-stack implementation services , specializing in Salesforce and FinancialForce for clients, large and small. Always focused on delivering successful outcomes, the team adheres to best of breed governance practices with all teams fully aligned, using Agile delivery. The company uniquely provides expertise across all business functions including sales, marketing, services and finance which benefits clients with the most efficient, 360 degree end-to-end view of their business. Practice teams are fully certified across FinancialForce, Salesforce CRM, Marketing Cloud, Pardot and more. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . For more information, visit www.cattledogdigital.io . Please contact: [email protected] or call (+61) 0408 819 933.

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce offers customer-centric business applications on the leading cloud platform from Salesforce. We accelerate business growth with the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation (PSA), enabling real-time insights and intelligent decision-making. See your customers in full color with Salesforce and FinancialForce. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

*Most adopted PSA solution in SPI Research's 2021 PS Maturity™ Benchmark; most adopted PSA solution by Technology Services Industry Association in 2020; leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Finance and Accounting Applications, 2020; #1 Enterprise and Mid-Market PSA and leader in Accounting by G2.

