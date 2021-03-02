Cattle Dog Digital Wins FinancialForce's APAC Partner of The Year 2021 Award

Cattle Dog Digital specializes in delivering services to clients with seasoned practice teams across ERP, financials, revenue and marketing operations. With FinancialForce as a partner, the Cattle Dog Digital team delivered a number of complex projects and according to the team judging this prestigious award, "they absolutely blew us out of the water".

Over the past year, the Cattle Dog Digital team delivered:

Seven client implementation "go-live" projects

Drove 50% of the FinancialForce APAC team's referred revenue

Influenced significant Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for FinacialForce

Achieved a consistent 4.7/5 customer success score across numerous delivery metrics.

The Cattle Dog Digital team attended the event which took place in Sydney, that included Matt Campion , Director of Operations and Swathi Krishnan , Salesforce Practice Lead. They were very happy to accept this award on behalf of the entire team and of course they sponsored happy hour!

"We are delighted to announce CattleDog Digital as FinancialForce's APAC Partner of the year for 2020", stated Simon Peterson , Managing Director, Australia, New Zealand & APAC, FinancialForce. "They have shown outstanding customer focus and delivered 7 incredibly successful go-lives for our joint customers. They have scaled their business impressively during what was a difficult year and have been a wonderful partner to work with. Well done to the entire team, we're looking forward to another successful year working with you."

"I am extremely proud that the team received this acknowledgement from our partner, FinancialForce. As we all know, 2020 was a challenging year, yet the team rallied and excelled in ways that would not have been possible before", said Joanne Swadling , ERP Practice Lead at Cattle Dog Digital.

"I never imagined that we would be able to negotiate, sign up and deliver a complex solution to a client -- in fact numerous -- without having met them face to face! This makes a difficult year full of lockdowns and restrictions so worth it!"

The ERP practice team at Cattle Dog Digital delivered FinancialForce implementation solutions that not only enabled customers to excel, and grow their teams which was a major accomplishment, especially when a significant number of organisations have contracted over the past year.

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce offers customer-centric business applications on the leading cloud platform from Salesforce. We accelerate business growth with the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation (PSA), enabling real-time insights and intelligent decision-making. See your customers in full color with Salesforce and FinancialForce. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

About Cattle Dog Digital

Cattle Dog Digital provides full-stack implementation services , specializing in Salesforce and FinancialForce for clients, large and small. Always focused on delivering successful outcomes, the team adheres to best of breed governance practices with all teams fully aligned, using Agile delivery. The company uniquely provides expertise across all business functions including sales, marketing, services and finance which benefits clients with the most efficient, 360 degree end-to-end view of their business. Practice teams are fully certified across FinancialForce, Salesforce CRM, Marketing Cloud, Pardot and more. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIN .

