Cattler triples sales in Q2, launches interface with Micromachine and adds relevant feed planning and automation features to their platform

Agtech startup accelerates growth, launches Feed Additive Integration and Enhanced Feed Planning Features for cattle operations

SARATOGA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are glad to announce that Cattler Corporation has tripled revenue in Q2 2024 in comparison to Q2 in 2023. As we progress on solving the digital gap for the cattle industry, we keep innovating at a relentless pace, launching feature after feature every month, in our journey to become the most integrated tool for cattle digital management. Check what Cattler is about from its own members.

Jackson Feedlot LLC - taking advantage of the Advanced Feeding features

Back in February, we launched an interface for connecting the Cattler platform's feeding system to feed additive machines, commonly known as micromachines. Many cattle producers in the Midwest are already working with this new feature, which allows the member of Cattler to perform every load that includes feed additives connected in real time with the micromachine on site, as part of one only batch process. Cattler commands the preparation and discharge of the feed additive mix with the push of two simple buttons. You can find a testimony of a cattle feedyard operator using this feature in this video .

This is a feature that enables many feedyards using this type of equipment to integrate the process of batching feed additives with a cloud-based cattle and feed management software for the first time. Previous established management systems are server-based and require physical exchange of data, on top of many other user interface differences.

On August 7th, Cattler launched a multi-feature set of tools called Advanced Feeding, which allows the feedyard manager to define full feeding protocols and programs and automate many of the feeding daily management tasks within the app, like ration to pen assignments and load orders.

This toolkit brings professional planning tools into every yard operation that uses Cattler, enabling the manager to build protocols & programs within the app, understand the costs of each one beforehand, apply them quickly to different lots and get alerts at every split change. On top of that, it saves a lot of time in adjusting feed protocols for specific groups of cattle, in assigning and switching feed assignments for every pen and managing load orders, because Cattler does it now automatically.

Advanced Feeding is intended not only to help the yard manager but also its nutritionist, as Cattler allows third party users to access all these features and reports for a more efficient team work.

This toolkit, along with other CRM features suited for custom cattle feeders to be launched in September, is set to make cattle management software more sophisticated without losing ease of use and making it accessible for any cattle operator in the market.

The company has even further development plans for the rest of the year in areas like cow-calf & pasture management, advanced inventory management and other integrations with the cattle ecosystem. You can check our last update webinar on this video .

Cattler is a technology company focused on integrating the beef industry, both within the gate and beyond the farm. By applying technology, it is creating one seamless ecosystem where cattle managers can easily handle every aspect from their operation; everything from planning, to executing, analyzing data, plugging in sensors, all the way to contracting insurance and selling cattle. The company operates in USA & Canada and across six countries in the Americas and is starting operations in Brazil.

