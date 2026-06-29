Cattron Announces CRA-Ready Wireless Remote Control Solutions

With the European Cyber Resilience Act's first reporting deadline approaching in September 2026, Cattron is among the first industrial and locomotive remote control manufacturers to confirm that CRA-ready products are available now.

WARREN, Ohio, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cattron, a global leader in radio remote control, engine and generator control panels, and cloud-based monitoring and control solutions, announced that a broad range of its industrial and locomotive wireless remote control and safety products meet the requirements of the European Union's Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). The announcement positions Cattron among the first manufacturers in the industrial remote control sector to confirm alignment with CRA cybersecurity expectations, giving OEMs, integrators and end users a clear path to achieve compliance ahead of upcoming regulatory deadlines.

The announcement positions Cattron among the first manufacturers in the industrial remote control sector to confirm alignment with CRA cybersecurity expectations, giving OEMs, integrators and end users a clear path to achieve compliance ahead of upcoming regulatory deadlines.

The CRA is a European regulation that introduces mandatory cybersecurity requirements for products with digital elements sold in the EU market. It requires manufacturers to build cybersecurity into product design, maintain vulnerability management throughout the product lifecycle and provide ongoing security updates and support. The regulation entered into force on Dec. 10, 2024, with manufacturer reporting obligations taking effect Sept. 11, 2026, and full compliance required by Dec. 11, 2027.

For industrial and locomotive wireless remote control systems, the implications are significant. "The CRA represents a fundamental shift in how our industry must approach cybersecurity," said Stefan Schwiers, vice president of sales for Cattron's European market. "It is no longer enough to add security features after the fact. Manufacturers must prove a secure lifecycle, from initial design through long-term post-market support. We have been engineering our products around these principles, and we are ready to support customers who need solutions now."

Cattron's CRA-ready product portfolio spans its core industrial and locomotive remote control and safety system brands:

EC/LO Pro locomotive control systems (model E)

Safe-E-Stop and Safe-D-Stop wireless emergency stop systems

CattronControl bellybox systems purchased after June 1, 2026, with the CRA-ready option: LRC-M1, LRC-L1, CT24 and MMCU4 (model E)

Excalibur-E industrial remote control

XBMCU and CBMCU receivers

Remtron: 411, 611 and PatriotPro handheld transmitters; 10R, 11R and 17R receivers

Tyro remote control systems (based on application)

These products incorporate a secure-by-design architecture aligned with the CRA's Annex I requirements, including encrypted wireless communication and other features to prevent unauthorized access. Cattron's newest generation of industrial remote control systems include secure configuration management. The systems are designed to defend against the specific threat scenarios identified by the CRA, and therefore, against unauthorized access at the machine interface.

Cattron's compliance approach is guided by the relevant international standards for industrial automation and control system security, which the European Union has broadly mapped to CRA requirements consistent with CRA obligations. Beyond product-level preparedness, Cattron has committed to lifecycle cybersecurity support for its fielded systems. Industrial remote controls are often deployed for 10 to 20 years in harsh or remote environments where conventional network-based patching is impractical. Cattron addresses this reality through controlled hardware and firmware module updates, serial-number-level traceability across its installed base and structured remediation processes that ensure security can be maintained throughout a product's operational life.

For existing customers, Cattron will proactively communicate the cybersecurity and compliance status of deployed systems, along with recommended actions where applicable. For new customers, the full range of CRA-ready products and supporting technical resources, including Product Declarations of Conformity, are available through Cattron's dedicated CRA resource page.

For more information about Cattron's CRA-ready solutions, visit https://www.cattron.com/security/cyber-resilience-act or contact a Cattron representative at https://www.cattron.com/contact/.

Cattron is a global leader in radio remote control, engine and generator control panels, and cloud-based monitoring solutions. Our trusted brands, including Remtron, DynaGen, CANplus and Tyro, along with our global expertise, allow us to provide a diverse and comprehensive range of control solutions worldwide. When you choose Cattron, you'll experience unprecedented efficiency, productivity, and safety benefits. Whether you're in agriculture, material handling, mining, mobile equipment, or industrial automation, we have advanced control solutions that meet the needs of modern businesses. Cattron has manufacturing locations in Warren, Ohio, and Liberec, Czech Republic, a team of over 300 employees, 11 global offices, and decades of expertise, making Cattron a dependable choice for businesses looking to optimize their operations. To learn more, visit https://www.cattron.com/.

Cattron, Remtron, DynaGen, CANplus, BWI Eagle, Tyro, Safe-D-Stop, CattronControl, CattronLink are trademarks of Cattron North America, Inc.

Others named in this press release may be trademarks of their respective organizations. References to makes, models and product designations are for reference purposes only. Neither Cattron North America, Inc., nor its products are sponsored or endorsed by the reference herein, and there is nothing else in the use of these designations that should lead a reader to believe that there is an association between Cattron North America, Inc. and these organizations.

SOURCE Cattron