Cattron Introduces a Tyro 2x2 Package for Precision Hoist and Jib Remote Control

Cattron's new purpose-built radio remote control solution pairs Tyro Musca 2S transmitters with an AC-powered receiver to deliver plug-and-play two-motion, two-speed operation for small overhead crane and lifting applications.

WARREN, Ohio, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cattron, a global leader in radio remote control, engine and generator control panels, and cloud-based monitoring and control solutions, has introduced the Tyro 2x2, a specialized radio remote control package engineered for hoist and jib applications. The 2x2 expands the Tyro product portfolio with a purpose-built, ready-to-deploy solution targeting radio remote control for small overhead cranes and hoists, jib cranes, general lifting equipment and monorail systems.

The 2x2 expands the Tyro product portfolio with a purpose-built, ready-to-deploy solution targeting radio remote control for small overhead cranes and hoists, jib cranes, general lifting equipment and monorail systems.

The Tyro 2x2 is designed for two-motion, two-speed control. Cattron offers four standard configurations to match specific operational requirements: the 2x2 for full two-motion, two-speed control, the 2x1 for two-motion, one-speed control, the 1x2 for one-motion, two-speed control and the 1x1 for one-motion, one-speed control. Each configuration ships as a complete package, including two Musca 2S handheld transmitters and a compact, low-profile receiver.

Cattron has decades of experience providing radio remote control and safety systems for material handling and lifting applications, including overhead cranes, hoists and industrial automation environments. The Tyro 2x2 is a natural extension of that expertise into a streamlined package for smaller lifting operations.

"The Tyro 2x2 represents exactly the kind of compact, rugged solution for smaller lifting applications, like jib cranes and monorail systems, our customers have been asking for," said Cattron VP of Engineering and Product Management Brian Fette. "OEMs and distributors in the crane and lifting market now have a complete, standardized package backed by Cattron's global engineering expertise in radio remote control."

A key differentiator for the Tyro 2x2 is its receiver architecture. Cattron offers DC-powered versions of its proven Tyro products, which have been trusted in demanding applications globally for more than two decades. The 2x2 builds on that same architecture but introduces an AC-driven receiver with potential-free dry contact relays. This distinction is critical for crane and hoist applications, where AC power systems and dry contact connections are standard requirements. The design eliminates the need for additional interface hardware, simplifying installation for OEMs and end users.

The included Musca 2S transmitters feature compact, ergonomic housings made of impact-resistant nylon rated to IP67 for protection against dust, moisture and debris. The housings also provide chemical and oil resistance along with superior mechanical strength, making them well suited for harsh indoor and outdoor environments. Operators benefit from tactile button-feel with backlit membrane buttons, display LEDs and audible feedback with each button press, enhancing usability in low-light conditions and noisy work areas.

With a straightforward system setup, the Tyro 2x2 can be up and running in as little as 15 minutes. The Tyro 2x2 uses wireless device pairing for plug-and-play deployment, reducing commissioning time and allowing operators to quickly pair transmitters with the receiver. Adaptive Frequency Protocols provide secure and reliable RF performance in environments where signal interference is a concern.

"The industry needs reliable two-speed control in a package that is easy to deploy and built to perform in rugged environments," said Rebecca Weber, product manager for Cattron's industrial solutions. "With four standard configurations and a 15-minute setup, the Tyro 2x2 makes professional-grade hoist control accessible to operations that previously had to compromise on capability or complexity."

The Tyro 2x2 joins a growing portfolio of Tyro 2S products that Cattron has been expanding across North American markets. The Tyro 2S line, proven in European applications for more than 20 years, includes handheld transmitters ranging from the simple Musca 2S to the feature-rich Cetus 2S with up to 14 switches, as well as bellybox options like the Fornax 2S for forestry and small industrial operations. Receivers across the Tyro portfolio are offered in IP68-rated enclosures and utilize frequency hopping for dependable wireless communication. The Tyro 2x2 also has a UL 94 flammability rating.

Cattron will demonstrate the Tyro 2x2 at the AIST Crane Symposium, June 8-10 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Cattron is an event sponsor, and attendees are encouraged to visit the Cattron team to see the system in action.

Contact a Cattron representative to learn more here: https://www.cattron.com/contact/.

To access high-resolution images of the Tyro 2x2, please click here.

About Cattron

Cattron is a global leader in radio remote control, engine and generator control panels, and cloud-based monitoring solutions. Our trusted brands, including Remtron, DynaGen, CANplus and Tyro, along with our global expertise, allow us to provide a diverse and comprehensive range of control solutions worldwide. When you choose Cattron, you'll experience unprecedented efficiency, productivity, and safety benefits. Whether you're in agriculture, material handling, mining, mobile equipment, or industrial automation, we have advanced control solutions that meet the needs of modern businesses. Cattron has manufacturing locations in Warren, Ohio, and Liberec, Czech Republic, a team of over 300 employees, 11 global offices, and decades of expertise, making Cattron a dependable choice for businesses looking to optimize their operations. To learn more, visit https://www.cattron.com/.

Cattron, Remtron, DynaGen, CANplus, BWI Eagle, Tyro, Safe-D-Stop, CattronControl, CattronLink are trademarks of Cattron North America, Inc.

Others named in this press release may be trademarks of their respective organizations. References to makes, models and product designations are for reference purposes only. Neither Cattron North America, Inc., nor its products are sponsored or endorsed by the reference herein, and there is nothing else in the use of these designations that should lead a reader to believe that there is an association between Cattron North America, Inc. and these organizations.

SOURCE Cattron