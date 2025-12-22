Caturus Authorizes Full Purchase Orders for Major Equipment in Anticipation of FID for Commonwealth LNG

HOUSTON, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caturus today announced that it has authorized full purchase orders to key industry partners supporting development of its 9.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) Commonwealth LNG ("Commonwealth") export facility in Cameron, Louisiana.

The purchase orders are being executed via Commonwealth's engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner Technip Energies, a world leader in modular engineering, design and delivery of LNG projects. This new milestone maintains the schedule and cost basis of this development and represents an essential step toward Commonwealth's final investment decision (FID) on the project planned for the first quarter of 2026.

"This significant capital investment in the Commonwealth LNG platform is a key milestone, along with the financing process, which is well underway, and illustrates our level of commitment to developing this global-scale LNG project," said Caturus Chief Executive Officer David Lawler. "The Commonwealth project is a crucial component of Caturus' wellhead-to-water strategy, and this is another important step toward building the nation's leading independent integrated natural gas company."

The purchase orders address long lead time equipment needed to facilitate the accelerated construction features of Commonwealth's modular approach. They include orders with industry stalwarts Baker Hughes for six mixed-refrigerant compressors driven by LM9000 gas turbines; Honeywell, to supply six main cryogenic heat exchangers; and Solar Turbines, providing four Titan 350 gas turbine-generators.

"The authorization to order these critical equipment marks another significant milestone in advancing the Commonwealth LNG project toward its final investment decision," said Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies. "This progress reflects our strong collaboration with Commonwealth LNG and a shared commitment to delivering a world-class LNG facility, enhancing energy security while addressing growing global demand for gas and LNG."

Commonwealth's Phase 1 development will generate an estimated $3.5 billion in annual export revenue. The project is expected to employ approximately 2,000 workers at the peak of construction, providing approximately 300 full-time jobs when the facility begins operations in 2030.

About Caturus

Caturus is building America's leading integrated natural gas and LNG company to deliver responsibly sourced, low-emission fuel to domestic and international markets. The platform comprises Caturus Energy, formerly Kimmeridge Texas Gas, an upstream producer with more than 600 MMcfe/d across approximately 250,000 net acres in Texas, and Commonwealth LNG, a 9.5 Mtpa liquefied natural gas export terminal project located on the U.S. Gulf Coast near Cameron, Louisiana.

www.caturus.com

About Commonwealth LNG

Commonwealth LNG is developing a 9.5 Mtpa liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal project located near Cameron, Louisiana. The project's leadership team is committed to building a world-class LNG facility while relentlessly focusing on safety, managing risk and achieving best in class environmental standards.

www.CommonwealthLNG.com

Media Inquiries :

Commonwealth LNG

Lyle Hanna

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Ph: 281.794.9606

Caturus/Kimmeridge

Daniel Yunger / Hallie Wolff / Emma Cloyd

Email: [email protected]

Ph: 917.574.8582 / 917.842.1127

