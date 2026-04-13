Caturus Energy Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $600 Million of Senior Notes

HOUSTON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caturus Energy, LLC ("Caturus Energy" or the "Company"), today announced that it has priced its private offering (the "Notes Offering") of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.125% senior unsecured notes due 2031 (the "Notes") at par. The Notes Offering was upsized from the previously announced offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes.

The Notes Offering is expected to close on April 27, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering to fund a portion of the consideration for the previously announced acquisition of the Galvan Ranch assets from SM Energy Company (the "Pending Acquisition"), repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility and pay the estimated fees and expenses in connection with the Notes Offering.

The Notes and the related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and unless so registered, the Notes and the related guarantees may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. person, absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States only in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

About Caturus

Caturus, LLC ("Caturus") is building America's leading independent integrated natural gas and LNG company, featuring a unique wellhead-to-water strategy that will deliver responsibly sourced, low-emission fuel to domestic and international markets. The platform comprises Caturus' upstream operations, Caturus Energy, with approximately 650 MMcfe/d net and 950 MMcfe/d gross production across ~214,000 net acres in Texas; and Commonwealth LNG, a 9.5 Mtpa liquefied natural gas export terminal project located on the U.S. Gulf Coast near Cameron, Louisiana.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as "may," "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "targets," "forecasts," "seeks," "could," "should" or the negative of such terms or other variations of such terms or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events at the time such statement was made. Forward-looking statements may include statements about the Pending Acquisition, the terms of the Notes Offering, the intended use of proceeds therefrom and the expected closing date thereof, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Pending Acquisition or the Notes Offering, the Company's business strategy, the Company's financial strategy, liquidity and capital required for the Company's development program, the timing and amount of future production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids, the Company's future drilling plans and locations, the Company's estimated proved reserves, the ability to consummate the Pending Acquisition, the results, effects, benefits and synergies of mergers and acquisitions, including the Pending Acquisition, costs of developing the Company's properties, including the Company's projected drilling and completion costs, and objectives, plans and goals contained in this press release that are not historical.

Contact

Caturus / Kimmeridge

Daniel Yunger / Hallie Wolff / Emma Cloyd

Email: [email protected]

Ph: 917.574.8582 / 917.842.1127

SOURCE Caturus