Catwalk Entertainment Group signs HK director for Pan-Asian push, propels C-pop to global NBA stage

TAIPEI, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catwalk Entertainment Group, the premier Pan-Asian entertainment conglomerate, today announced a strategic partnership with acclaimed Hong Kong director and screenwriter Tze Yiu Chui. The alliance marks a major milestone in Catwalk's aggressive expansion into international content production, targeting the surging global demand for premium Asian-language screen content.

Tze Yiu Chui brings a powerful synergy of content planning, directing, and screenwriting expertise to the Group. With extensive experience in cross-regional production and international collaboration, this partnership is central to Catwalk's strategy to bridge creative hubs across Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia for the global market.

Scaling the Pan-Asian Content Ecosystem

The partnership grew from a connection made during the production of the supernatural thriller Love Curse. The project featured Catwalk's actress Regina Lei in the leading role. Centered on Southeast Asian folklore, the film has already generated significant industry heat across Mandarin-speaking and Southeast Asian markets, laying the groundwork for this long-term strategic relationship.

"Catwalk has established a complete industrial chain, spanning IP development, talent integration, and cross-brand content creation," said Felix Wu, CEO of Catwalk Entertainment Group. "Starting in 2026, our partnership with Tze Yiu Chui will connect the markets of Hong Kong, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and broader Asia, steadily advancing our long-term layout for world-class screen content development and production."

An Integrated Entertainment Engine

Catwalk's cross-market influence is driven by its three core business pillars: Catwalk Talent Management, representing over 400 artists, models, and KOLs; Seed Music, responsible for music production and international distribution; and the TDI (Taiwan Dream Institute), which provides a comprehensive talent cultivation system. With strategic hubs in Taipei, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, and Malaysia, Catwalk is uniquely positioned as a premier cross-market entertainment platform. The Group remains committed to the systematic export of Mandarin-language content to the global stage, fostering an entertainment ecosystem with world-class competitiveness.

The Group's global trajectory is underscored by a series of high-impact milestones. Following the release of his new album, Mando-pop superstar Allen Ren delivered a landmark halftime performance at an NBA Houston Rockets game. This performance is widely recognized as a key indicator of Chinese-language entertainment's increasing influence within global mainstream culture. Furthermore, actress Regina Lei has successfully entered the South Korean production system with a project appearing on Disney+, showcasing the Group's cross-border casting capabilities. These achievements, alongside boy band AcQUA's major stage debut in Shanghai and actor Yusuke Fukuchi's leading roles in key regional productions across Singapore and Malaysia, demonstrate Catwalk's comprehensive layout and international influence.

