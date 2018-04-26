CAULIPOWER Launches First-ever All Natural Uncured Pepperoni Pizza on Cauliflower Crust

CAULIPOWER All-Natural Uncured Pepperoni Pizza is made with pepperoni without nitrates or artificial preservatives. Served on the brand's signature cauliflower crust, the pizza is naturally nutrient-rich and gluten-free with the taste of a classic pepperoni pizza. The pizza features less than half the sugar of leading gluten-free pizzas and is an excellent source of Vitamin C. The new pie is also higher in fiber, vitamins, and protein, with 9 grams of protein per serving.

"You asked and we listened. America's #1 topping can now be enjoyed on America's #1 cauliflower crust pizza, but without all the added junk usually found in traditional pepperoni," said Gail Becker, Founder and CEO of CAULIPOWER. "Our mission is to give people healthier versions of America's Favorite Comfort Food."

CAULIPOWER reinvents our favorite comfort foods to be naturally nutritious, righteously delicious and accessible to all. CAULIPOWER products use real cauliflower and nothing synthetic, resulting in nutrient-rich, naturally gluten-free options lower in calories, sugar, sodium and fat. Leading an all new grocery category, CAULIPOWER makes convenient pizzas that taste like conventional recipes, only easy for busy, modern families to find and make. Gail Becker, former Edelman President and mom of two sons with celiac disease, launched the company in 2017, and it quickly became the fastest growing frozen pizza brand in the U.S. and #1 gluten-free pizza. CAULIPOWER proudly supports OneSun, a program creating edible gardens in underserved schools and educating kids on where real food comes from. Learn more, find a retailer or get recipe inspiration at EatCAULIPOWER.com and with the @CAULIPOWERED community on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

