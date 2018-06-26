CAULIPOWER Launches First-Ever Frozen Paleo Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Like all CAULIPOWER products, the Paleo Cauliflower Pizza Crust is naturally gluten-free and celebrates cauliflower as the first ingredient. The new offering boasts 14g Net Carbs per serving, is an excellent source of Vitamin C, and a good source of Calcium and Magnesium. This paleo crust makes a flavorful, nutritious base for anyone looking for a healthier, lower carb pizza option – not just strict Paleo dieters. It is made with non-GMO ingredients, without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and is grain-free, wheat-free and dairy-free. Earlier this year, CAULIPOWER launched the first ever Cauliflower-Based Baking Mix in Original and Paleo, also available this month, so fans now have a number of ways to add superfood nutrition to their diets, without sacrificing taste or compromising Paleo requirements.

"We have been blessed with amazing feedback from people ever since we sold our first pizza just over a year ago," said Gail Becker, Founder and CEO of CAULIPOWER. "CAULIPOWER was actually created by listening to what people wanted and, today, we're thrilled to answer another call with our frozen Paleo cauliflower crust, making healthier eating easier and more accessible for all."

CAULIPOWER will also celebrate a "Pale-OMG" July by sharing Paleo recipes all month on social media. For more info, visit: www.eatCAULIPOWER.com

There's CAULIPOWER in numbers – the team is growing! For more info on CAULIPOWER job opportunities, email: info@eatcaulipower.com

About CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER reinvents our favorite comfort foods to be naturally nutritious, righteously delicious and accessible to all. CAULIPOWER products use real cauliflower and nothing synthetic, resulting in nutrient-rich, naturally gluten-free options lower in calories, sugar, sodium and fat. Leading an all new grocery category, CAULIPOWER makes convenient pizzas that taste like conventional recipes, only easy for busy, modern families to find and make. Gail Becker, former Edelman President and mom of two sons with celiac disease, launched the company in 2017, and it quickly became the fastest growing frozen pizza brand in the U.S. and #1 gluten-free pizza. CAULIPOWER proudly supports OneSun, a program creating edible gardens in underserved schools and educating kids on where real food comes from. Learn more, find a retailer or get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com and with the @CAULIPOWERED community on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

