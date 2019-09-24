CAULIPOWER's Game-Changing Chicken Tenders Are Finally Here

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CAULIPOWER®, the makers of the #1 better-for-you pizza in the U.S., turned up the heat on the frozen chicken tender industry earlier this summer when it announced that its latest meal hack – New Chick On the Block frozen chicken tenders – would be hitting shelves in September. CAULIPOWER's frozen chicken tenders have high-quality breast meat with a coating packed with cauliflower and other gluten-free goodness. They are an unprecedented, category-busting 120 calories and 1.5g fat per 96g serving. Now, they are available in over 8,000 stores nationwide including Kroger, Sprouts, Fairway, Hy-Vee and Walmart. At 480 calories for the entire bag, zero sugar and less net carbs, healthier never tasted so good.

Americans eat more than $5 billion in chicken tenders each year, yet according to a recent CAULIPOWER survey1, over a third of consumers wish their chicken tenders were healthier. Now they are! CAULIPOWER frozen chicken tenders are the lowest fat and lowest calories of any chicken tender or nugget on sale in the freezer aisle today2.

"We saw that millions of people were already making healthier chicken tenders at home, so we thought why not make things a bit easier? These are the people who know that any breaded tenders or nuggets on the market – meatless or otherwise – have already been fried before you get them home," said Gail Becker, CAULIPOWER Founder and CEO. "So, we have given chicken tenders a massive nutritional makeover that was long overdue: instead of frying them we baked them. The result is a whopping 86% less fat."

If that is not enough to make chicken tender fans say "no cluckin' way?!," CAULIPOWER chicken tenders are gluten-free with 29% fewer net carbs, zero saturated fat, zero added sugar, 22% more protein, and 21% more fiber than the category average2. The result is a chicken tender that is tasty, juicy, and baked to crispy golden perfection with no artificial ingredients.

"I love to see people's faces when we tell them they can eat the whole bag for just 480 calories," continued Becker. "Finally, there is a chicken tender that is just as much for adults as it is for kids."

The Chicken Tenders join CAULIPOWER's suite of products, which includes its frozen cauliflower crust Pizzas (Margherita, Three Cheese, Veggie, All-Natural Uncured Turkey Pepperoni, Plain Crust, and Paleo Crust), CAULIPOWER Tortillas (Original and Grain-Free) and Sweet PotaTOASTS® (Original and Sea Salt & Olive Oil). Find them in a store near you at eatCAULIPOWER.com.

About CAULIPOWER: CAULIPOWER is on a mission to re-invent your favorite foods, one healthy meal hack at a time™. CAULIPOWER's first meal hack, cauliflower-crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER is the #1 better-for-you pizza, #1 cauliflower crust pizza, #1 gluten-free pizza, and fastest growing frozen pizza brand in the U.S. Founder, CEO, and mom of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker left a global executive position to launch the company in 2016 and set out to innovate the frozen aisle, eliminating the need for consumers to choose between taste, convenience, and health.

CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of never-before-dones, inspired by what people want. CAULIPOWER is regularly the prime driver of monthly growth in the entire frozen pizza category, worth $5.4 billion with over 500 brands, and became the 8th best-selling pizza brand in America3 only 28 months after launching in retail. CAULIPOWER is the only better-for-you pizza in the top ten. The brand's leap to a top ten slot came as it took nearly 2% of the U.S. frozen pizza market in just two years. This showcases people's hunger for innovation in the freezer section and the desire for CAULIPOWER's veggie-forward meal hacks of America's favorite foods.

Every purchase benefits OneSun, a program installing edible teaching gardens in underserved public schools. Find CAULIPOWER in one of 25,000 retailers and 5,000 restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. Get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com or join the @CAULIPOWER community on social media.

