Cauris Selects SS&C as Strategic Loan Servicing Partner

WINDSOR, Conn., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Cauris, a debt investment manager, has retained SS&C Precision LM to provide administration services for its new private debt fund.

"We were looking for a private debt administration partner to help us bridge the financing gap in the Global South by leveraging DeFi lending protocols and their communities," said Alexandre Liege, Cauris CEO. "With Precision LM, SS&C provides us with a flexible solution to simplify our loan servicing and control risks as we expand."

Cauris leverages DeFi and blockchain to provide access to institutional-grade investment opportunities in companies expanding access to financial inclusion. SS&C' Precision LM will support the administration of debt financing in the Global South. Cauris selected SS&C for its ability to support multi-currency funds with innovative structures, including funds financed by stable coins.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Cauris as they launch this innovative fund to support traditionally underbanked consumers and small businesses in Asia, Latin America and Africa," said Dan Pallone, Vice President SS&C. "Precision LM is known for its capacity to accommodate cutting-edge financing and to provide best-in-class fund launch support. In a world where ESG-friendly efforts are more important than ever, it is gratifying to see our platform contributing to a fund that helps broaden access to financial inclusion."

More than 125 bank and non-bank lenders and servicers use Precision LM to support their lending operations. Learn more about Precision LM here .

About Cauris

Cauris is a mission-driven investment firm that provides private credit to financial technology companies in emerging markets. Working across the Global South — with financings in Africa, Asia and Latin America — Cauris partners with fintechs that are making financial inclusion a reality for tens of millions of consumers and small businesses. For more information, please visit https://www.caurisfinance.com/

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com . Follow SS&C on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.

