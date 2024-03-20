Causaility Launches Causaition™ Biomimetic AI Digital Twin Solution

- Built on RYLTI's RYAILITI Knowledge Engineering (RKE) AI Technology –

DENVER, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Causaility, LLC today announces the launch of its Denver-based headquarters and availability of Causaition™, a revolutionary Biomimetic AI Digital Twin Solution that enables healthcare, communications, financial services, and other organizations to explore knowledge hidden within their dark and disparate data.

Causaition solutions are built on biomimetic AI innovator RYLTI's patent-pending RYAILITI Knowledge Engineering (RKE) Biomimetic AI Platform and Digital Twin Ecosystem. Causaition solutions uniquely reveal valuable insights from within dark data by discovering the unrealized nexus of connections, relationships, and interactions across data silos. The solutions provide real-world evidence of causality and complex realities in dark data. Leveraging dark data discovery also mitigates risk, increases operational efficiencies, and optimizes business processes. Causaition's analytics provide decision-makers with real-world evidence to leverage internal knowledge and expertise for superior decision support.

Causaition's digital twins empower continuous discovery and innovation. Capturing human expertise as a computable asset allows for the modeling of dynamic evidence-driven interactions, defining options and alternatives more precisely. The Causaition solution generates richer behavior insights while enhancing simulations, scenario planning, and decision-making.

"We are pleased to welcome Causaility as a platform partner. Causaition's core solutions incorporate our transformative RYAILITI Knowledge Engineering (RKE) Biomimetic AI Platform and Digital Twin Ecosystem, which can dramatically accelerate discovery and uncover dark data discoveries with insights never-before-achievable," said Peter Fiorillo, Co-founder and CEO of RYLTI.

"Causaition's technology represents a paradigm shift, moving from obscuring reality by narrow technological constraints to discovering reality by applying real-world reasoning to real-world data," said Kristi Furrer, Co-founder and COO of Causaility.

About RYLTI

RYLTI is the architect behind its revolutionary award-winning biomimetic RYAILITI Knowledge Engineering (RKE) AI Platform and solutions for a variety of industries, including the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, renewable energy, telecommunications, financial services, and technology industries, among others. Combining biomimetic knowledge engineering and digital twin tech, the patent-pending technology uniquely uncovers and leverages hidden "dark data" discovery, revealing insights, optimizing processes, and addressing bias. Advanced analytics solutions incorporate biomimetic, dynamic adaptive analytics techniques and diverse data with subject matter expertise to provide users with evidence-based solutions. For more information, visit www.ryailiti.com.

About Causaility

Causaility spins out of a rich heritage of Artificial Intelligence experience. Causaility's founders were pioneers in AI, natural language, machine learning, expert systems, graph databases, and biomimetics at innovative AI companies. At Causaility, we believe in the transformative power of AI — and that it can only reach its full potential when it is paired with human expertise and ingenuity. The company's flagship AI solution, Causaition™, reveals hidden causality and complex realities, enabling dark data discovery and optimum decision support. Please visit www.causaility.com.

Contact:

Causaility, LLC.

Kristi Furrer

[email protected]

408-908-8900

RYLTI

Peter Fiorillo

[email protected]

SOURCE RYLTI