Causal Earns Three Coveted B2B Elevation Awards for Multichannel Marketing Campaigns with WEX®

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Causal, an award-winning provider of advanced digital advertising solutions, today announced it has been honored with three nationally recognized B2B Marketing Elevation Awards for its work with WEX®, a global leader in intelligent payment solutions.

Causal's campaign, "Driving Measurable Growth Through Multichannel Marketing," received:

Elevation Award Silver Elevation Award Gold

Gold for Best Growth Marketing Program





Silver for Best Data-Driven Strategy





Silver for Best B2B at Scale Program

The B2B Marketing Elevation Awards acknowledge, celebrate, and promote the very best in B2B marketing across the United States, honoring organizations and commercial leaders that drive significant business growth, set new industry benchmarks, and push creative boundaries.

The digital campaign showcases how Causal partnered with WEX to transform its marketing strategy from a partner-led, lower-funnel program into a standalone performance engine with measurable long-term impact. By combining audience intelligence, advanced measurement, and coordinated activation across Display, Video, Connected TV (CTV), Audio, YouTube, and other digital channels, the campaign delivered measurable business outcomes while strengthening long-term brand equity.

"Winning across all three categories is an incredible honor and a reflection of what can be achieved when innovative strategy, advanced data, and strong client partnerships come together," said Jennifer Laing, SVP of Operations at Causal. "We're grateful to WEX for their collaboration and trust, and we're proud to be recognized for work that demonstrates the impact of measurable, scalable B2B marketing."

Grounded in Binet and Field's effectiveness principles and validated by third party performance lift studies, the media strategy reshaped WEX's growth from short-term partner activation toward sustained, full-funnel performance building. Causal developed a proprietary planning framework, Causal Performance Model, to measure short- versus long-term media effects, enabling WEX to cross the 60% long-term effectiveness threshold for the first time in 2025.

"Causal has been an invaluable partner in helping us navigate a complex media landscape and scale our brand efficiently," said Leah Kastner, Manager of Targeted Digital at WEX. "This recognition highlights what is possible when you pair precise behavioral insights with a bold, multichannel strategy."

The three awards further strengthen Causal's reputation for delivering innovative, outcome-focused marketing strategies that help brands grow efficiently at scale. The recognition also reinforces Causal's commitment to helping brands navigate an increasingly complex media landscape through data-driven audience development and programmatic activation.

About Causal

Causal is a leading programmatic audience development and activation solution. With a focus on innovation and data-driven strategies, Causal empowers the world's leading advertisers to reimagine audiences while exceeding media performance objectives. By leveraging unique data points and optimization methodology, Causal brings a human approach to data science and campaign activation.

To learn more, visit causaliq.com

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.

Press Contacts

Sayeh Hirmand, Causal

Dir. Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Causal