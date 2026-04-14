Causal Partners with Aristotle to Power Real-Time Voter Targeting ahead of the 2026 Election Cycle

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Causal, an award-winning provider of advanced digital advertising solutions, today announced a new partnership with Aristotle, the global leader in political data and campaign technology. The collaboration brings together Causal's advanced targeting and activation capabilities with Aristotle's gold-standard voter data to power smarter, faster, and more effective campaigns ahead of the 2026 election cycle.

In an increasingly dynamic political environment, campaigns can no longer rely on outdated or incomplete voter data. This partnership ensures that campaigns have access to clean, verified, and continuously refreshed voter intelligence, transforming how they identify, reach, and persuade key audiences.

"Quality, quick activation, and customizable offerings for trusted voter data solutions are imperative to our clients' success and winning campaigns," said Christopher Birtch, Director of Partnerships and Ad Operations at Causal. "By partnering with Aristotle, we're equipping campaigns with the highest-quality and most up-to-date data available, turning verified voter audiences into a true strategic advantage."

Aristotle has long been recognized as the industry standard for political, consumer, and financial data, serving political campaigns, corporations, and associations with trusted, accurate datasets and comprehensive technology solutions, including campaign software, voter data, PAC management, and grassroots engagement tools.

Through this partnership, Causal will integrate Aristotle's robust data infrastructure directly into its platform, enabling campaigns to:

Reach highly accurate and up-to-date voter audiences

Improve targeting precision and reduce wasted spend

Increase overall campaign performance and return on investment

Adapt in real time to shifts in the electorate

"We're excited to partner with Causal to bring our trusted voter data into a more dynamic, activation-driven environment," said Aristotle's Executive Vice President of Data, Andrew Tavani. "Together, we're enabling campaigns to move faster and make more informed decisions with data they can rely on."

As campaigns prepare for the 2026 cycle, the combination of Causal's activation expertise and Aristotle's trusted data sets a new standard for performance and efficiency in political advertising.

About Causal

Causal is a leading programmatic audience development and activation solution. With a focus on innovation and data-driven strategies, Causal empowers the world's leading advertisers to reimagine audiences while exceeding media performance objectives. By leveraging unique data points and optimization methodology, Causal brings a human approach to data science and campaign activation.

To learn more, visit causaliq.com

About Aristotle

Aristotle is the global leader in providing political data and technology to political campaigns and organizations, offering a seamless solution for campaign software, voter data, PAC and grassroots software and services.

Press Contacts

Sayeh Hirmand, Causal

Dir. Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

Andrew Tavani, Aristotle

Executive Vice President, Data

[email protected]

SOURCE Causal