Causal and PharosGraph Partner to Bring AI-Powered Narrative Intelligence to Political Campaigns

Collaboration connects neighborhood-level narrative diagnostics with digital activation, helping campaigns identify persuasion opportunities before shifts appear in the polls.

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Causal, an award-winning provider of advanced digital advertising solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with PharosGraph, an AI-powered narrative intelligence platform built for political, advocacy, and legislative campaigns.

The companies are introducing a new model for modern campaigning: measuring voter issue resonance at the neighborhood level and activating media where persuasion potential is highest.

Unlike traditional polling, which captures static voter preference at a moment in time, PharosGraph shows campaigns where narratives and issues are gaining or losing resonance at the neighborhood level as they shift in real time. The platform identifies where momentum is being built, where ideological contrasts are widening, and where voter volatility is creating persuasion opportunities, giving campaigns an early view of emerging advantages before those shifts appear in the polls

Through its IssueScape™ and RaceScape™ products, PharosGraph tracks issue-level momentum neighborhood by neighborhood and diagnoses competitive dynamics within each race. The system identifies swing neighborhoods, rising persuasion opportunities, and emerging trends in opponent narratives, offering campaigns a forward-looking view of where advantage exists.

Causal will integrate PharosGraph's neighborhood-level narrative diagnostics directly into its proprietary political persuadable models, refining persuasion targets beyond demographic or past-vote assumptions and enabling the prioritization of high-potential persuadables based on how narratives are actively moving through their communities.

The power of this approach has already been demonstrated. During the 2025 New York City mayoral race, PharosGraph identified neighborhood-level narrative shifts and algorithmic affinity patterns more than five months before those dynamics became widely visible. Block group level scores generated early in the cycle closely correlated with final election outcomes, validating the platform's ability to measure narrative momentum rather than static preferences.

By integrating this intelligence into Causal's audience development and programmatic activation engine, campaigns can identify high-volatility swing neighborhoods and align creative directly with the issues resonating locally. Campaigns then build persuasion-focused audiences and optimize continuously as narratives evolve.

"By partnering with PharosGraph, we have early insight into the California governor's race to adjust planning and creative strategy for our clients," said Jennifer Laing, SVP of Operations at Causal. "We can build audiences aligned to locally relevant issues and optimize those audiences as narratives shift throughout the cycle. This gives our political clients a measurable edge in competitive environments."

Craig Teich, President & Co-Founder of PharosGraph, added: "Polls tell you where the race stands. Narrative intelligence tells you where it is going. As AI-driven information environments increasingly shape voter understanding and decision-making, campaigns cannot afford to react late. They need to identify persuasion opportunities early and lead the conversation rather than chase it. By combining our platform with Causal's activation capabilities, we are turning neighborhood-level narratives directly into measurable impact."

Together, Causal and PharosGraph are equipping campaigns for the 2026 midterms and beyond with a unified narrative-to-activation platform built for the realities of modern elections.

About Causal

Causal is a leading programmatic audience development and activation solution. With a focus on innovation and data-driven strategies, Causal empowers the world's leading advertisers to reimagine audiences while exceeding media performance objectives. By leveraging unique data points and optimization methodology, Causal brings a human approach to data science and campaign activation.

To learn more, visit causaliq.com

About PharosGraph

PharosGraph is an AI-powered predictive narrative intelligence platform built for campaigns, causes, and advocacy organizations. The platform measures how public opinion is forming and shifting at the neighborhood level, identifying persuasion opportunity, issue momentum, and ideological contrast before traditional polling detects movement.

Through products such as IssueScape™ and RaceScape™, PharosGraph analyzes how voters are framing candidates and issues, then translates those signals into actionable guidance for messaging, fundraising, and neighborhood-level activation.

To learn more, visit www.pharosgraph.com.

