Causal IQ Announces Expansion Into Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Causal IQ, a leading programmatic solutions provider, today announced its expansion into Las Vegas, Nevada, to achieve relevant branding and advertising goals for the tourism and gaming industry. The new location is expected to grow rapidly and has already secured relationships with some of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers.

"Las Vegas is home to the one of the largest advertising markets in the world," said Chief Executive Officer, Farshad Fardad. "While there are several programmatic advertising platforms in this digital marketing ecosystem, our mission is to offer a fresh take on the role of a programmatic solutions provider by utilizing the benefits of both man and machine. This approach has proven to be successful in our different locations as we continue to optimize and seamlessly execute campaigns that surpass advertisers' goals."

Causal IQ has reimagined the role that programmatic solutions providers play in today's environment. That involves using data and relying heavily on everyday influencers—like parents, colleagues, and friends—to authentically reach consumers in target markets. Causal IQ's method combats the possibility that consumers perceive content to be too commercialized or unrelatable.

"We're extremely excited about the opportunity to be close to our customers and partners. This will allow us to keep our finger on the pulse of the industry and continuously evolve based on advertiser's needs."

About Causal IQ

Causal IQ is a leading programmatic solutions provider built on the expertise of the best digital marketers in the industry. Causal IQ creates and executes strategies that align with specific verticals and target audiences to exceed its clients' branding and performance goals, while providing unparalleled customer service.

Causal IQ is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Las Vegas, New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Westlake Village.

To learn more, visit causaliQ.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Causal IQ

Sayeh Hirmand

(424) 239-7040

shirmand@causaliQ.com

SOURCE Causal IQ

Related Links

https://causaliq.com

