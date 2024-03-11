Causal IQ Announces Strategic Partnership with The Philly Ad Club to Advance Community Impact and Innovation

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Causal IQ, a leading programmatic solutions provider, and The Philly Ad Club, Philadelphia's premier marketing organization, have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at advancing community impact and fostering innovation in the industry.

Under this strategic alliance, Natalie Busacca, Senior Account Executive at Causal IQ, will be taking on a volunteer leadership role as committee Co-Chair. Beginning in July, Natalie will spearhead initiatives directed at driving positive change and making a meaningful impact within the Philadelphia community. "It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to serve in a volunteer leadership role with the Philly Ad Club. This role allows me to harness my enthusiasm for contributing positively in a professional setting. I am eager to work alongside fellow members, leveraging our collective expertise and passion to contribute to the betterment of our community," said Ms. Busacca.

"Causal IQ is committed to staying at the forefront of industry trends and adapting to the evolving dynamics is truly commendable, making them an ideal partner for the forward-thinking community we foster here at the Philly Ad Club. The club looks forward to leveraging their expertise to empower our members with insights, strategies, and collaborative opportunities that drive success in this dynamic field.," said Cynthia Weiss, Executive Director, Philly Ad Club.

Recently, Causal IQ presented at The Philly Ad Club's Impact and Innovation AI Summit, exploring the transformative power of A.I. in shaping modern business methodologies. This engagement underscores the shared commitment of Causal IQ and The Philly Ad Club to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of marketing and advertising, driving innovation and impact every step of the way.

Causal IQ is a leading programmatic solutions provider built on the expertise of the best digital marketers in the industry. We partner with the world's leading brands, agencies, and advocacy groups to drive success through dynamic digital advertising campaigns. By leveraging unique data points and optimization methodology, Causal IQ brings a human approach to data science and campaign activation.

To learn more, visit causaliQ.com

The Philly Ad Club is the region's most inclusive membership organization representing the marketing, communications, and creative community. We provide education, networking, professional development, and programming to support a healthy and thriving industry and to advance the business interests of our members. We act as a central connection point to bring together diverse voices and skill sets to cultivate mutually beneficial relationships, and we seek to advance the field through mentoring, talent development and support for future leaders.

