Causal IQ Appoints Industry Veteran Nick Cheetany as Regional Vice President of Midwest Sales

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Causal IQ, a leader in advanced digital advertising solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Cheetany as the new Regional Vice President of Media Sales for the Midwest region. With over a decade of experience in digital advertising and programmatic sales, Nick brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Causal IQ, further strengthening the company's position in the market.

Nick Cheetany's career is marked by significant achievements in the digital media landscape. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of National Sales at AdTheorent, where he led the National Sales Team for over eight years. During his tenure, Nick was instrumental in transforming the sales organization, refining key performance objectives, and driving substantial year-over-year revenue growth. Prior to AdTheorent, Nick held the position of Regional Vice President of Midwest/West Coast Programmatic Advertising Sales at Voltari, where he developed and implemented strategies that significantly improved sales performance and client engagement.

Nick is recognized for his exceptional ability to build and lead sales organizations. He has developed and implemented effective processes, crafted comprehensive go-to-market strategies, and successfully recruited and nurtured talent, consistently inspiring teams to optimize revenue and exceed targets. "We are thrilled to welcome Nick to our team. He is regarded as a well-known leader in the space with strong client relationships. We are confident that his expertise will make him an invaluable addition as we expand our presence in the Midwest," said Raynor Choate, Senior Vice President of Media Sales at Causal IQ.

Expressing his enthusiasm for joining Causal IQ, Nick said, "I've always admired Causal IQ from the sidelines, given their track record of performance and focus on client retention and strategic partnerships. For me, this was a no-brainer. In our world of adtech, where buzzwords often blur the lines of differentiators, Causal IQ's approach to omnichannel media activation is one I can truly get behind. I look forward to contributing to their continued growth and success as leaders in the adtech space."

Causal IQ is excited to welcome Nick Cheetany to the team and looks forward to leveraging his expertise to enhance its offerings and expand its market reach in the Midwest region.

About Causal IQ

Causal IQ is a leading programmatic audience development and activation solution. With a focus on innovation and data-driven strategies, Causal IQ empowers the world's leading advertisers to reimagine audiences while exceeding media performance objectives. By leveraging unique data points and optimization methodology, Causal IQ brings a human approach to data science and campaign activation.

