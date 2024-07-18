Causal IQ Launches Groundbreaking 'ID-less' Healthcare Audience Solution

In Partnership with BranchLab, Causal IQ Introduces a Revolutionary Privacy-Focused Approach to Healthcare Advertising

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Causal IQ, a leading provider of advanced digital advertising solutions, announces the launch of its innovative 'ID-less' healthcare audience solution. This novel healthcare advertising solution leverages a strategic partnership with BranchLab, a privacy-focused data science company developing advanced AI software that enables healthcare brands to reach their target consumer and healthcare provider audience. As the preferred partner for managed service campaign activation, Causal IQ will deliver a transformative approach to healthcare marketing.

Through this partnership, Causal IQ offers a programmatic audience development and activation solution uniquely designed to reach audiences based on BranchLab's privacy-first health data. This integration fills a crucial gap for healthcare marketers, enabling them to effectively target branding and performance media with a privacy-first, fully compliant approach. The solution complies with all regulatory committees at the federal and state levels nationwide, providing marketers with the confidence to fully embrace this innovative method.

"Partnering with Causal IQ is a natural fit for BranchLab as we both prioritize privacy and innovation in our approach to healthcare marketing. This collaboration allows clients to leverage our unique data assets and advanced AI combined with Causal IQ's predictive algorithms to deliver targeted, effective campaigns while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy," said Michael Parkes, President and Chief Revenue Officer of BranchLab.

BranchLab's database, HealthGraph™ , aggregates anonymized data from over 300 million US residents and their healthcare journeys, including data on 2.1 million healthcare providers. Built atop a secure cleanroom environment, HealthGraph™ is updated weekly with various healthcare data points, ensuring its comprehensiveness and relevance. Leveraging this unique data asset, BranchLab applies machine learning to create comprehensive audience models from the underlying anonymized data. These models incorporate billions of data points to assign value to media enabling targeted advertising, as well as in-flight campaign optimization.

"Our new healthcare audience solution, in partnership with the great minds at BranchLab, opens the door for some exciting possibilities in healthcare marketing," said Raynor Choate, Senior Vice President of Media Sales at Causal IQ. "We are thrilled and humbled that BranchLab has chosen Causal IQ as their first managed service activation partner to bring this exciting offering to life. Partners leveraging the integration with BranchLab and Causal IQ can engage precise healthcare audiences at scale without compromising privacy or relying on traditional ID-based methodologies."

To further explore strategies for reaching and engaging consumer and healthcare professional audiences in the evolving digital landscape, Causal IQ is presenting at the upcoming Brand Insider Pharma & Health Summit in Skytop, PA. The session, titled The Future of Condition-Based Targeting: Advanced Privacy-Preserving Strategies for Audience Engagement, will explore how HCP and DTC marketers can engage regulated healthcare audiences without compromising privacy or relying on traditional ID-based methodologies to drive performance.

Session Date: July 24, 2024

Session Time: 12:45pm

Registration Link: https://www.mediapost.com/brandinsidersummitpharmahealth/register/

About Causal IQ

Causal IQ is a leading programmatic audience development and activation solution. With a focus on innovation and data-driven strategies, Causal IQ empowers the world's leading advertisers to reimagine audiences while exceeding media performance objectives. By leveraging unique data points and optimization methodology, Causal IQ brings a human approach to data science and campaign activation.

To learn more, visit causaliQ.com

About BranchLab

BranchLab is a data science company developing advanced AI software, enabling healthcare brands to reach the right consumers while setting a new bar for privacy standards. BranchLab operates in the U.S. and is based in New York with offices in Colorado and Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit BranchLab.com.

