Causal IQ Named to Ad Age's Best Places to Work 2024

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Causal IQ, a leading programmatic solutions provider, has been named one of the Ad Age Best Places to Work 2024, a prestigious annual ranking of companies that excel in factors ranging from pay and benefits to corporate culture and leadership. Ad Age honored the winners and revealed the rankings for Ad Age Best Places to Work on Jan. 22 at AdAge.com.

Ad Age Best Places to Work 2024 honors 50 companies that did a standout job over the past year as the ad business met with the challenges of an unsettled economy, changing media market and a continued tight talent pool. The winners reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from their employees.

Ad Age's scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas (75% of the score) and a company's policies and practices on areas including pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, training, and development (25% of the score). Causal IQ was recognized among the top 10 companies in the overall ranking and in the top 3 among ad tech companies.

"This achievement is a testament to the incredible team at Causal IQ and our commitment to fostering a workplace culture that values collaboration, innovation, and the well-being of our employees. We extend our gratitude to everyone who contributes to making Causal IQ an exceptional place to work and look forward to sharing our continued growth and success as a team," said Farshad Fardad, CEO of Causal IQ.

"The 2024 Best Places to Work winners demonstrate the value of giving employees competitive pay and benefits and designing optimal workplace practices to ensure great talent can do its best work," said Dan Peres, president and editor-in-chief of Ad Age. "Companies will face more challenges in the new year against an uncertain economy, but winning workplaces know that taking care of employees drives business success."

Ad Age produced Best Places to Work 2024 in partnership with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, data and research firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers.

Causal IQ is a leading programmatic solutions provider built on the expertise of the best digital marketers in the industry. We partner with the world's leading brands, agencies and advocacy groups to drive success through dynamic digital advertising campaigns. By leveraging unique data points and optimization methodology, Causal IQ brings a human approach to data science and campaign activation.

To learn more, visit causaliQ.com

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

