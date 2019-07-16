Causal IQ Puts Feet On The Ground In Detroit To Drive Conversions For Auto Makers

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Causal IQ, a leading programmatic solutions provider, today announced its continued growth with expansion into the Detroit market. The company is investing resources into providing automakers with reliable digital marketing performance to drive manufacturer brand awareness, dealer visits and automotive sales.

"We have been serving the automotive industry since day one," said Chief Executive Officer Farshad Fardad. "Offering local support is a sign of our commitment to this market and speaks to the demand for reliable programmatic solutions providers. It is important to have feet on the ground in Motor City- the vibrant hub of the North American auto industry."

The company recently announced expansion into Austin, Chicago, and New York, making Detroit its sixth U.S.-based office location.

About Causal IQ

Causal IQ is a leading programmatic solutions provider built on the expertise of the best digital marketers in the industry. Causal IQ creates and executes strategies that align with specific verticals, target audiences, and campaign goals to exceed its clients' branding and performance goals, while providing unparalleled customer service.

Causal IQ is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with offices in Austin, Chicago, New York, and Westlake Village.

To learn more, visit causaliQ.com.

