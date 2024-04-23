Causal IQ Receives Highest Industry Honor for Exceptional Work During the 2023 Election Cycle

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Causal IQ is proud to announce that it has been awarded three coveted Pollie Awards from the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC), the industry's highest honor bestowed upon political consultants at the national and international level. The Pollie Awards (Pollies) are bipartisan honors awarded annually by the AAPC to members of the political advertising and communications industry who have demonstrated superior work on behalf of their candidates and causes. Causal IQ was recognized in the categories of Best Use of New Digital Technology, Independent Expenditure Statewide Campaign, and Overall Digital Campaign for their work during the 2023 political season.

"Our triumph at the AAPC Pollies, claiming three prestigious awards, epitomizes our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in the digital sphere. Each accolade not only celebrates our achievements, but also underscores our commitment to revolutionizing political campaigning. Together, we've rewritten the playbook, proving that with dedication and ingenuity, even the most audacious goals are within reach," said Ryan Ray, Regional Vice President of Media Sales at Causal IQ.

The AAPC announced this year's honored winners during the 2024 Pollie Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C. on April 18, 2024. The Pollie Awards recognized contributions that not only showcased creative acumen but also effectively tackled campaign challenges, underscoring the critical role of political effectiveness. Over 500 of the industry's leading professionals were in attendance.

Causal IQ was also recently awarded two Campaigns and Elections' Reed Awards last month for exemplary work in digital advertising during the 2023 political season.

Causal IQ is a leading programmatic solutions provider built on the expertise of the best digital marketers in the industry. We partner with the world's leading brands, agencies, and advocacy groups to drive success through dynamic digital advertising campaigns. By leveraging unique data points and optimization methodology, Causal IQ brings a human approach to data science and campaign activation.

