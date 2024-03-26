Causal IQ Recognized by Campaigns & Elections for Exceptional Work in Digital Advertising

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Causal IQ, a leading programmatic solutions provider, is thrilled to announce it has been awarded two coveted Reed Awards from Campaigns & Elections, the go-to trade journal of the political campaign industry. Named for Campaigns & Elections founder Stanley Foster Reed, The Reed Awards embody excellence in political campaigning and grassroots & advocacy. Causal IQ was recognized in the categories of Best Use of Online Targeting for Mayoral Campaign and Best Use of Digital Out of Home (DOOH) for its exemplary work during the 2023 political season.

"We are incredibly honored to receive these prestigious accolades," said Ryan Ray, Regional Vice President of Media Sales at Causal IQ. " The Reed Awards not only validate Causal IQ's dedication to delivering exceptional results but also highlight our capacity to guide agencies, brands, and advocacy groups through the complex realm of political advertising. This distinguished recognition serves as an affirmation for the work our team is doing to reach voters and inspire change."

Causal IQ's award-winning campaigns demonstrated the company's proficiency in leveraging advanced targeting techniques and digital out-of-home advertising to deliver impactful results for political campaigns.

Every year the Reeds recognize the most exceptional work in campaigning from the preceding year. Campaigns & Elections announced this year's honored winners during The Reed Awards Ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina on March 21, 2024.

About Causal IQ

Causal IQ is a leading programmatic solutions provider built on the expertise of the best digital marketers in the industry. We partner with the world's leading brands, agencies, and advocacy groups to drive success through dynamic digital advertising campaigns. By leveraging unique data points and optimization methodology, Causal IQ brings a human approach to data science and campaign activation.

Causal IQ is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with offices nationwide.

To learn more, visit causaliQ.com.

Contact:

Sayeh Hirmand

Senior Manager, Marketing

818.554.0001

[email protected]

SOURCE Causal IQ