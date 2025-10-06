Causal Partners with OpenX to Deliver High-Quality Connected TV Advertising at Scale

Collaboration drives significant impact for a political advocacy campaign, achieving 17.73% greater efficiency in reaching New Yorkers with affordable healthcare messaging

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Causal, an award-winning provider of advanced digital advertising solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with OpenX, one of the world's leading omnichannel supply-side platforms, to deliver impactful and sustainable connected TV (CTV) advertising at scale.

In a recent campaign advocating for expanded access to affordable healthcare in New York, the collaboration delivered measurable success, driving a 17.73% increase in efficiency compared to other SSPs tested.

OpenX's transparent, high-performing marketplace has consistently helped Causal clients achieve meaningful results across verticals, including political advocacy. For this initiative, the campaign strategy emphasized broad reach, controlled frequency, and contextual alignment. OpenX accounted for 36% of total impressions, delivered primarily through premium CTV placements on both national and local news programming. This quality-first approach ensured high-impact delivery without over-saturation, reinforcing advocacy messaging with maximum resonance.

"Partnering with OpenX aligns with our commitment to innovation and accountability in digital advertising," said Christopher Birtch, Director of Account Operations at Causal. "Their leadership in SPO and supply-side targeting complements our mission to provide clients with impactful, data-driven campaigns that contribute to a better future while meeting the industry's growing demand for inventory curation and transparency."

"Political advocacy campaigns demand both scale and nuance," said Stacy Bohrer, SVP Buyer Development, The Americas, at OpenX. "Our work with Causal demonstrates how curated, high-quality inventory can deliver measurable results for organizations looking to drive real change, while ensuring responsible media buying through transparent supply paths."

By combining Causal's advanced data-driven strategies with OpenX's transparent, high-performing marketplace, the partnership proves that advertisers can achieve measurable efficiency gains without sacrificing scale or quality. This collaboration further demonstrates how performance-focused CTV campaigns can deliver stronger ROI, maximize reach, and guarantee impactful messaging.

About Causal

Causal is a leading programmatic audience development and activation solution. With a focus on innovation and data-driven strategies, Causal empowers the world's leading advertisers to reimagine audiences while exceeding media performance objectives. By leveraging unique data points and optimization methodology, Causal brings a human approach to data science and campaign activation.

To learn more, visit causaliq.com

About OpenX

OpenX is an independent omnichannel supply-side platform (SSP) and a global leader in supply-side curation, transparency, and sustainability. Through its 100% cloud-based tech stack, OpenX powers advertising across CTV, app, mobile web, and desktop, enabling publishers to deliver marketers improved performance and dynamic future-proofed solutions. With a 17-year track record of programmatic innovation, OpenX is a direct and trusted partner of the world's largest publishers, working with more than 200,000 premium publisher domains and over 100,000 advertisers. As the market leader in sustainability, OpenX was the first adtech company certified as CarbonNeutral™ and third-party verified for achieving its SBTi Net-Zero targets. Learn more at www.openx.com .

Press Contact

Sayeh Hirmand, Causal

[email protected]

SOURCE Causal