Causaly and Syneos Health Partner to Raise the Scientific Intensity of Clinical Research

Collaboration embeds evidence-grounded agentic AI into scientific workflows across Syneos Health, accelerating research while strengthening scientific rigor, consistency, and sponsor value

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Causaly, the agentic AI platform purpose-built for life sciences research and development, today announced a strategic partnership with Syneos Health, a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The collaboration will help establish a new AI-powered operating model for scientific work across clinical development, combining scientific intelligence with connected evidence to help scientific teams generate insights faster, strengthen scientific rigor, and enable better decisions across the development lifecycle.

Contract research organizations (CROs) have become an extension of the modern biopharma enterprise running an increasing share of the scientific, clinical, and regulatory work that brings new therapies to patients. As sponsors demand faster, higher-quality, and more scientifically rigorous engagement, CROs need infrastructure that enables their scientific experts to move at the pace of discovery.

Through this partnership, Syneos Health will roll out the Causaly platform across high-impact scientific functions, including therapeutic area expertise, medical advisory, real-world evidence, patient advocacy, and proposal development, to support more comprehensive, citation-backed research outputs and responsive engagement with sponsors. Causaly's agentic AI platform, grounded in a high-precision biomedical knowledge graph, enables Syneos Health scientific teams to make faster, evidence-backed decisions at the moments that matter most in clinical development.

"Drug development today requires more than service providers. Syneos Health exemplifies that shift, acting as an extension of the modern biopharma enterprise and doing some of the most scientifically demanding work in drug development," said Yiannis Kiachopoulos, co-founder and CEO of Causaly. "The company's future ready ecosystem calls for the same purpose-built, agentic AI infrastructure we've built for big pharma R&D. Together, we are giving their teams a way to operationalize evidence-based research at scale, raise the scientific intensity of every deliverable, and ultimately help bring better therapies to patients faster."

"Leading with scientific intensity is one of our greatest differentiators. This work extends our scientific expertise by giving every team immediate access to trusted evidence and AI-powered research workflows, enabling faster, more informed decisions while maintaining the rigor our customers expect," said Matt Harrington, SVP technology solutions at Syneos Health. "With Causaly, we're unlocking real efficiency gains and deeper, evidence-grounded insights across our workflows so our experts can spend more time applying strategic, scientific judgment to speed clinical development."

Together, Causaly and Syneos Health are redefining how scientific intelligence supports clinical development. By combining Causaly's AI-enabled scientific reasoning with Syneos Health's therapeutic, clinical, and operational expertise, the companies are delivering decision-ready intelligence that helps sponsors accelerate development with greater confidence. To read more about Causaly and other partnerships Syneos Health announced today to advance an AI-powered clinical ecosystem and bring together capabilities combining scientific expertise, connected data and evidence, and AI-enabled execution, read their press release.

To learn more, visit causaly.com.

About Causaly

Causaly is the agentic AI platform purpose-built for life sciences research and development. Powered by a high-precision biomedical knowledge graph and the world's scientific literature, Causaly enables specialized AI agents to automate scientific workflows and accelerate drug discovery and development with transparent, evidence-backed insights. Leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations rely on Causaly to unlock scientific insights from external and internal information at unprecedented levels of precision and efficiency. For more information, visit causaly.com.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® is a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization built to accelerate customer success. We translate unique clinical, commercial and real world insights into outcomes to address modern market realities.

We bring together a talented team of professionals with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together we share diverse insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers' delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health is powered by an authentic, inclusive and high-performance culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

Learn more about how our expert team members can help accelerate your success. Visit syneoshealth.com.

SOURCE Causaly