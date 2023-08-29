Cause Conference 2023: Uniting Visionaries for Social Change

News provided by

United Charitable

29 Aug, 2023, 15:22 ET

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th Annual Cause Conference, hosted by Cause San Diego, a fiscally sponsored program of United Charitable, is poised to unite leading minds and impactful changemakers in the realm of social entrepreneurship. Scheduled for September 14, 2023, the event will unfold at San Diego's Sharp Prebys Innovation & Education Center (SPIEC) from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Continue Reading
JR Redmond is a former NFL player who has transitioned into social entrepreneurship and currently leads the JR Redmond Silverback Foundation, a fiscally sponsored program of Athletes Charitable, a division of United Charitable.
JR Redmond is a former NFL player who has transitioned into social entrepreneurship and currently leads the JR Redmond Silverback Foundation, a fiscally sponsored program of Athletes Charitable, a division of United Charitable.

This year's Cause Conference aims to empower attendees, specifically business leaders, with the insights, tools, and connections essential to accelerate social impact and create strategic, lasting partnerships. Throughout the day, participants will immerse themselves in an array of keynote presentations, breakout sessions, panel dialogues, and networking opportunities with like-minded social entrepreneurs.

A highlight of the conference will be the breakout session titled "From the Field to Philanthropy: JR Redmond's Charitable Journey." The presentation will be led by two distinguished thought leaders, Julia Healey, CEO of United Charitable, and JR Redmond, a former NFL player who has transitioned into social entrepreneurship and currently leads the JR Redmond Silverback Foundation, a fiscally sponsored program of Athletes Charitable, a division of United Charitable. Attendees will learn more from Redmond about his personal hardships and how they have influenced his approach to philanthropy.

Julia Healey, CEO of United Charitable, is deeply committed to bolstering charitable initiatives and nurturing sustainable transformation. Accompanying her is JR Redmond, a former NFL athlete who has harnessed his platform to effect meaningful change as a social entrepreneur. Redmond's distinctive perspective on leadership, resilience, collaboration, and community engagement uniquely qualifies him to speak on social entrepreneurs' ability to create sustainable change.

The joint presentation by Healey and Redmond is set to offer an exploration of not only JR's personal journey but also social entrepreneurship's potency in tackling contemporary challenges. Attendees can anticipate gaining valuable insights into efficacious strategies for launching and sustaining socially conscious ventures through fiscal sponsorship. Furthermore, they will delve into the symbiotic relationship linking innovation, entrepreneurship, and social change.

The 2023 Cause Conference presents an exceptional occasion for participants to partake in thought-provoking dialogues, cooperative solution-finding, and the exchange of knowledge. Each attendee will be given a Social Impact Playbook that includes stories from local San Diego entrepreneurs to learn "how to" design strategies that lift their brand, engage their employees, and attract loyal customers. For event details, including available tickets and sponsorship opportunities and a full schedule of events, visit the Cause Conference website.

SOURCE United Charitable

Also from this source

NBA's Reggie Bullock Hosts RemarkaBULL Foundation's Inaugural Inclusive Basketball Camp in Atlanta on July 28

ATHLETES CHARITABLE CELEBRATES ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH NEW CLIENTS AND PODCAST LAUNCH ANNOUNCEMENT

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.