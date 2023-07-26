Cause of Manhattan Crane Fire-Collapse Has Markings of 2012 Sydney, Australia Disaster: Crane-catastrophe Attorneys-Advocates from Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky

PHILADELPHIA, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction crane-catastrophe attorney David L. Kwass, of Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, says today's ferocious tower crane fire and partial collapse 47 stories above 550 Tenth Avenue, Manhattan, "has all the markings – including the engine fire signature that led to the collapse of the structure's arm (jib) - of the November 2012 Favco Luffing Boom Tower Crane disaster at a university construction site in Sydney, Australia." Mr. Kwass, a leading authority on crane safety and post-incident investigations, said that just as in Sydney more than a decade ago, "it is likely this was another horrific accident just waiting to happen."

A veteran trial attorney and chair of a national crane safety advocacy legal organization, founded by Robert J. Mongeluzzi, his partner at the firm, Mr. Kwass said based on extensive photographic evidence "you cannot help but see parallels between these two incidents, and wonder why greater care was not taken by the Manhattan work site crane owner-operator to avoid a disaster." He added, "This particular type of Favco Luffing Boom Tower Crane, touted worldwide for its ability to work in tight urban spaces, is designed with multiple winches on a compact machinery deck. Failure to meticulously ensure the machinery is free from loose combustibles and accelerants, and to closely monitor the diesel fuel lines for leaks, could easily create the opportunity for engine fires. And because the luffing booms terminate at the machinery deck, the risk of catastrophic boom collapse – witnessed in both Sydney and again today in Manhattan - always exists."

Attorney Mongeluzzi added, "This incident is another tragic reminder that safety first is the highest priority at any construction site. We know from decades of experience that properly designed, maintained and operated tower cranes like the one at 550 Tenth Avenue do not just catch fire and collapse. Investigators will look at every possibility when determining cause, but certainly negligence cannot be ruled out."

Mr. Kwass, who reviewed today's incident with forensic engineers expert in crane failures, said, "From a safety standpoint, the crane owner-operator's operating history underscores the need for full accountability and transparency to precisely determine what happened, why it happened – which includes a full mechanical analysis of the equipment - and how a recurrence at other sites can be prevented. Our hearts go out to the injured and their loved ones."

SMB is widely recognized for successfully representing victims of a wide range of catastrophic construction crane incidents and started an organization that has provided legal assistance to scores of construction accident victims. It is regarded having the most experienced construction accident lawyers in the country, handling more than 500 construction accident cases. The firm was recently instrumental in the $1.2 billion Surfside, Florida condominium, mass-casualty collapse settlement, the largest recovery for victims following a structural collapse in U.S. history.

