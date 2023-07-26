Cause of Manhattan Crane Fire-Collapse Has Markings of 2012 Sydney, Australia Disaster: Crane-catastrophe Attorneys-Advocates from Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky

News provided by

Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky P.C.

26 Jul, 2023, 19:34 ET

PHILADELPHIA, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction crane-catastrophe attorney David L. Kwass, of Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, says today's ferocious tower crane fire and partial collapse 47 stories above 550 Tenth Avenue, Manhattan, "has all the markings – including the engine fire signature that led to the collapse of the structure's arm (jib) - of the November 2012 Favco Luffing Boom Tower Crane disaster at a university construction site in Sydney, Australia." Mr. Kwass, a leading authority on crane safety and post-incident investigations, said that just as in Sydney more than a decade ago, "it is likely this was another horrific accident just waiting to happen."

A veteran trial attorney and chair of a national crane safety advocacy legal organization, founded by Robert J. Mongeluzzi, his partner at the firm, Mr. Kwass said based on extensive photographic evidence "you cannot help but see parallels between these two incidents, and wonder why greater care was not taken by the Manhattan work site crane owner-operator to avoid a disaster." He added, "This particular type of Favco Luffing Boom Tower Crane, touted worldwide for its ability to work in tight urban spaces, is designed with multiple winches on a compact machinery deck. Failure to meticulously ensure the machinery is free from loose combustibles and accelerants, and to closely monitor the diesel fuel lines for leaks, could easily create the opportunity for engine fires. And because the luffing booms terminate at the machinery deck, the risk of catastrophic boom collapse – witnessed in both Sydney and again today in Manhattan - always exists."

Attorney Mongeluzzi added, "This incident is another tragic reminder that safety first is the highest priority at any construction site. We know from decades of experience that properly designed, maintained and operated tower cranes like the one at 550 Tenth Avenue do not just catch fire and collapse. Investigators will look at every possibility when determining cause, but certainly negligence cannot be ruled out."

Mr. Kwass, who reviewed today's incident with forensic engineers expert in crane failures, said, "From a safety standpoint, the crane owner-operator's operating history underscores the need for full accountability and transparency to precisely determine what happened, why it happened – which includes a full mechanical analysis of the equipment - and how a recurrence at other sites can be prevented. Our hearts go out to the injured and their loved ones."

SMB is widely recognized for successfully representing victims of a wide range of catastrophic construction crane incidents and started an organization that has provided legal assistance to scores of construction accident victims. It is regarded having the most experienced construction accident lawyers in the country, handling more than 500 construction accident cases. The firm was recently instrumental in the $1.2 billion Surfside, Florida condominium, mass-casualty collapse settlement, the largest recovery for victims following a structural collapse in U.S. history. 

SOURCE Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky P.C.

Also from this source

Leading Crane-catastrophe Attorneys, Safety Advocates from Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, Discuss This Morning's Hudson Yards Tower Crane Fire-collapse

Citing "Shoddy Materials and Shoddy Work" Revealed in Today's Scathing NTSB Update, Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky Attorneys Press to Hold Accountable All Responsible for Palmer Candy Plant Mass-casualty Explosion

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.