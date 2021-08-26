Causelink Version 7 from Sologic delivers Ishikawa Fishbone Diagrams and More

Many analysts already use an Ishikawa Fishbone diagram for data-gathering and brainstorming potential causes. Causelink makes data capture and integration visual, simple, and seamless. Causelink's Fishbone capability allows for the easy creation of subordinate branches, customization of the categories, marking of disproven causes, and more. It can even be used as a standalone brainstorming tool to create clean, visually attractive outputs when a full RCA isn't needed.

Causelink enables analysts to create customized investigation reports ranging from simple one-page overviews to full and detailed reports, including cause and effect charts that are easily built. With timelines, photos, and external attachments, users can quickly and easily produce professional, final reports tailored to audience needs.

Providing facilitators even more flexibility, Causelink enables work to be completed on mobile devices where data can be input via voice-to-text and cameras can push site photos/videos directly to the RCA file.

The new version 7 upgrade is available to Causelink Individual customers and is currently being deployed to Causelink Enterprise SaaS and On-Premise customers.

Watch a video demonstrating the Causelink Ishikawa Fishbone diagram: https://vimeo.com/585095472

Learn more about Causelink: https://www.sologic.com/en-us/rca-software/overview

Free trial of Causelink Individual: https://www.sologic.com/en-us/rca-software/single-user/causelink-individual

Schedule a Causelink Enterprise demo: https://www.sologic.com/en-us/rca-software/enterprise/causelink-enterprise-demo-request

About Sologic

The Sologic Root Cause Analysis (RCA) method is used by leading organizations around the globe. Sologic's experienced team provides training, e-learning, software and investigations to help companies solve their most challenging problems, big and small. Supporting productivity, collaboration and culture, Causelink software helps solve the toughest problems and gives leaders the power to continuously improve their organization. Sologic is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization.

To learn more, please visit www.sologic.com.

Contact:

Jon Boisoneau

[email protected]

SOURCE Sologic, LLC