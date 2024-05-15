Causeway Capital Management Named 2024 Asset Manager of the Year by Envestnet

News provided by

Envestnet, Inc.

May 15, 2024, 16:30 ET

Now In Its 20th Year, Envestnet's Asset Manager of the Year Awards Program Recognizes Top Performing Portfolio Managers with Standout Strategies

BERWYN, Pa., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) announced the winners of its 2024 Asset Manager of the Year Awards during a ceremony at the company's annual Elevate conference. Among the distinguished winners, Causeway Capital Management earned the prestigious title of Manager of the Year for its Causeway International Value ADR Strategy.

Continue Reading
Causeway Capital Management Named 2024 Asset Manager of the Year by Envestnet
Causeway Capital Management Named 2024 Asset Manager of the Year by Envestnet

"Congratulations to Causeway Capital Management for being named Manager of the Year, and to all our category winners for their outstanding performance and strategic flexibility over the past year amid the continuous ebb and flow of market noise," said Dana D'Auria, CFA, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Group President of Envestnet Solutions. "Beyond delivering exceptional results, this year's winners have distinguished themselves by pushing the boundaries of investment strategies. They continue to set new benchmarks for excellence and innovation—and the ultimate winners are investors and the industry."

Before selecting Causeway Capital Management as Manager of the Year, Envestnet | PMC's 28-member research and due diligence team conducted a thorough review of its peers in the international, global, and emerging markets equity space. With a focus on managers who demonstrated strong performance in the calendar year 2023, other criteria included having a high-quality investment team, a disciplined and repeatable process, a clear alpha thesis, and a sustainable competitive advantage. Additionally, long-term performance and the stability of the firm were key considerations in determining the overall Manager of the Year and category winners.

Envestnet previously announced this year's finalists earlier this month.

List of Category Winners

Fixed Income

  • PIA Intermediate Core Plus Strategy

Global, International, Emerging Market

  • Brandes International Equity ADR SMA
  • Causeway International Value ADR Strategy

Large Cap Equity

  • Jennison Large Cap Growth SMA
  • Columbia Contrarian Core SMA

Liquid Alternatives

  • Vanguard Market Neutral (VMNIX)

Small, SMID, Mid Cap

  • Baron Small Cap Fund
  • Principal Edge SMID Dividend Income

Specialty

  • Baron Real Estate Fund (BREIX)

Sustainable

  • ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG

Multi-Asset Strategist

  • GLOBALT innovatETF Portfolios

About Envestnet

Envestnet is helping to lead the growth of wealth managers and transforming the way financial advice is delivered through its ecosystem of connected technology, advanced insights, and comprehensive solutions – backed by industry-leading service and support. Serving the wealth management industry for 25 years with more than $6 trillion in platform assets—more than 109,000 advisors, 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 48 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs -- thousands of companies, depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive business growth and productivity, and better outcomes for their clients.  Data as of 3/31/24.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (@ENVintel).

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Amy Norcini
Envestnet
[email protected]

Andrew Jennings | JConnelly for Envestnet
[email protected]

SOURCE Envestnet, Inc.

Also from this source

Wealth Industry's Premier Advisor Tech Conference - Envestnet Elevate 2024 - Kicks off in Phoenix

Wealth Industry's Premier Advisor Tech Conference - Envestnet Elevate 2024 - Kicks off in Phoenix

Envestnet (NYSE: ENV), a leading provider of integrated technology, data intelligence and wealth solutions, has kicked off its largest event of the...
ENVESTNET AND SALESFORCE PARTNER TO ENHANCE EXPERIENCES FOR FINANCIAL PLANNERS

ENVESTNET AND SALESFORCE PARTNER TO ENHANCE EXPERIENCES FOR FINANCIAL PLANNERS

Envestnet, a leading provider of integrated technology, intelligent data, and wealth solutions, and Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics