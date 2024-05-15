Causeway Capital Management Named 2024 Asset Manager of the Year by Envestnet

Now In Its 20th Year, Envestnet's Asset Manager of the Year Awards Program Recognizes Top Performing Portfolio Managers with Standout Strategies

BERWYN, Pa., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) announced the winners of its 2024 Asset Manager of the Year Awards during a ceremony at the company's annual Elevate conference. Among the distinguished winners, Causeway Capital Management earned the prestigious title of Manager of the Year for its Causeway International Value ADR Strategy.

"Congratulations to Causeway Capital Management for being named Manager of the Year, and to all our category winners for their outstanding performance and strategic flexibility over the past year amid the continuous ebb and flow of market noise," said Dana D'Auria, CFA, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Group President of Envestnet Solutions. "Beyond delivering exceptional results, this year's winners have distinguished themselves by pushing the boundaries of investment strategies. They continue to set new benchmarks for excellence and innovation—and the ultimate winners are investors and the industry."

Before selecting Causeway Capital Management as Manager of the Year, Envestnet | PMC's 28-member research and due diligence team conducted a thorough review of its peers in the international, global, and emerging markets equity space. With a focus on managers who demonstrated strong performance in the calendar year 2023, other criteria included having a high-quality investment team, a disciplined and repeatable process, a clear alpha thesis, and a sustainable competitive advantage. Additionally, long-term performance and the stability of the firm were key considerations in determining the overall Manager of the Year and category winners.

Envestnet previously announced this year's finalists earlier this month.

List of Category Winners

Fixed Income

PIA Intermediate Core Plus Strategy

Global, International, Emerging Market

Brandes International Equity ADR SMA

Causeway International Value ADR Strategy

Large Cap Equity

Jennison Large Cap Growth SMA

Columbia Contrarian Core SMA

Liquid Alternatives

Vanguard Market Neutral (VMNIX)

Small, SMID, Mid Cap

Baron Small Cap Fund

Principal Edge SMID Dividend Income

Specialty

Baron Real Estate Fund (BREIX)

Sustainable

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG

Multi-Asset Strategist

GLOBALT innovatETF Portfolios

