Causeway Technologies Acquires Three Companies and Expands Senior Leadership Team to Spark Significant Phase of Growth

BOURNE END, Buckinghamshire, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK leader in construction and maintenance software, Causeway Technologies, has announced the acquisition of Donseed UK Ltd, Enhanced BDM and NJW Limited to support the next phase of its domestic and international growth plans.

The acquisitions follow a transformative year for Causeway in 2018, which has seen revenue growth of 10% over the previous year. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) also grew a further 13% in this period (representing 85% of total revenue), with EBITDA increasing by 19% to underpin yet another positive year for Causeway.

Causeway's cloud solutions enable construction-based organisations to transform their commercial performance, digitizing frontline business operations that span the entire construction lifecycle, from design, bidding, trading and contracting through to operation and maintenance.

The acquisitions will strengthen Causeway's ability to help customers further increase control and improve productivity in the areas of workforce management, bid management, and workplace management.

Donseed is a cloud provider of construction-specific biometric identification, time and attendance management solutions that is delivering labor savings of up to 20% to customers. Since 2007, the company has evolved its offering to enhance on-site security, health and safety compliance and attendance management with unique solutions that integrate leading mobile-enabled biometric hardware, advanced web-hosted technology and state-of-the-art facial recognition technology.

Enhanced BDM is a UK provider of bidding information and services to general contractors and subcontractors, facilitating £4Bn in value of work annually. Enhanced BDM is unique in its ability to help subcontractors grow by connecting them with general contractors who need tendering and secured projects priced. As part of Causeway's Bid Business Unit, the platform will integrate with Causeway's world class estimating and bidding software to give estimators and buyers the insight and real time data they need to make more accurate decisions.

NJW Limited are Integrated Workplace Management specialists and will extend Causeway's post-construction solutions, helping organisations improve visibility of their global property portfolio and facilities information through Focal365, NJW's cloud portal. Currently used by a wide range of service providers such as Sodexo, BT, and government agencies such as the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Focal365 is helping these organisations better maintain and utilize their buildings and facilities.

Additions To The Senior Leadership Team

Causeway has also expanded its Senior Leadership Team with several new appointments that will enable the company to scale its execution capability.

These include Causeway Chief Marketing Officer, Steve Muddiman, who previously served as CMO at Totalmobile Ltd and Basware Corporation and as Vice President Marketing EMEA at Ariba and brings considerable enterprise software marketing experience and insight as a result.

Former OmPrompt CEO, John Wakeman, also joins as Head of Causeway's Trade Business Unit that currently exchanges £6Bn of Construction Supply Chain invoice transactions via its Tradex cloud platform. Prior to Omprompt, John was Sales & Marketing Director (Northern Europe) for Symantec Corporation and then Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Confirmit.

Causeway also welcomes Asta Development plc's Founder and former Managing Director, Michael McCullen, who will lead Causeway's Bid Business Unit. Michael is an accomplished CEO, Chairman and technology entrepreneur with over 30 years' leadership experience in private, public and venture backed businesses specializing in technology for the built environment.

Causeway sees the acquisitions and senior appointments as critical to fueling the next phase of the company's growth nationally and internationally. A new Chief Technology Officer will join in April, completing the senior team transformation.

Phil Brown, Causeway's Chairman and Chief Executive commented:

"The opportunity to help the Construction Industry transform commercial performance and close its $1.6Tn productivity gap versus the general economy as a whole is real and will be driven by digitization and we aim to play a leading part in that. Our strong funding base and high recurring revenue model gives us a solid platform to rapidly scale our ambitions. These acquisitions and senior appointments further fuel our growth and execution capability to meet this exciting challenge."

