Caution: Fireworks Can Spark Wildfires

"The July Fourth holiday brings outdoor fun along with increased fire danger," said Chris Hackett, senior director of personal lines policy for APCIA. "Embers can travel miles away and fireworks – even sparklers – can ignite fires. With over 90 percent of wildfires being caused by humans, it's crucial that everyone follow state laws and take extra precautions to avoid starting preventable fires.

APCIA also reminds homeowners and renters to get their finances and property wildfire ready. "Taking simple steps like preparing a home inventory, updating your insurance coverage and clearing debris around the home makes a difference if a wildfire breaks out," said Hackett.

Take a Wildfire Reality Check

Tip 1: Call your agent or insurance company to discuss your policy limits and coverage options.

Tip 2: Update your policy to cover home improvements and other changes.

Tip 3: Get renters insurance.

Tip 4: Make a home inventory to document your belongings.

3 Tips to Create an Ember-Resistant Home

Tip 1: Keep a five-foot noncombustible zone around your home and deck.

Tip 2: Make sure your gutters, roof and deck are clear of debris and leaves.

Tip 3: Enclose any open eaves whenever you have an opportunity in construction.

