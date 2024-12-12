Cautionary book on Reckless Spending launched by Dr. Matt Drucker

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Level Ten Books Inc., announced today the North American release of an important new book to assist people facing economic uncertainty and financial hardship.

The Art and Science of Spending Less: Behavioral Observations on the Reckless Use of Everyday Money is authored by Dr. Matt Drucker, a behavioral psychologist and specialist in financial stress counselling.

Spending Less is based on Dr. Drucker's research and observations from his time as director of the Australian government-funded Consumer Money Lab, a research group that ran personal finance workshops in communities across Southeast Australia, 2014-2022.

"I wrote this book to argue for behavioral control over spending. In it, I demonstrate how nuanced environmental influences are driving profound levels of consumerism – resulting in escalating levels of overspending, credit card abuse and chronic debt for millions of people globally," says Drucker. "My approach in writing was to parse my observations out as short essays so that people can identify the spending situations they find themselves in."

Spending Less has 150 essay topics including: The New Global Debt Class; The Myth of Retail Therapy; The Statistical Madness of Lottery Tickets; No Stopping Cues on the Internet; and Online Strangers Who Tell You What to Buy.

"People are anxious to understand their financial behavior and what they can change," says Publisher and Level Ten Books President, Dr. Anna Dowbiggin. "Matt Drucker's opening salvo about The New Global Debt Class gives you an idea of his candor and no-stone unturned approach to getting to the root cause of personal debt. He discusses the consequences of reckless overspending which other books don't seem to talk about, e.g., hoarding, mental health, and the damaging effects of the internet on consumer spending."

"We believe this book will resonate with everyone, especially Millennials and Gen Z readers who spend more online," says Dowbiggin. Financial experts Tim Morton, CFA and Marissa Morriello, CA were early reviewers, citing the book's "relevance and necessity" today.

At the time of the book's release, North American consumers were indebted to $1.17 trillion on their credit cards, according to the November 2024 report of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

